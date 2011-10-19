Titans Will Beat Texans Per Prediction Machine
The Tennessee Titans will take on the Houston Texans this weekend in the biggest Titans game in two years. Win and the Titans are sitting pretty, a full two game lead in the division with ten to play. Lose and the Titans fall to second place, a full game back with the tiebreaker out the window. So this is a massive game. One the Titans absolutely, positively, have to win.
Our guy Paul comes on 3 Hour Lunch every week and breaks down tons of games for us. Every week he also gives OKTC a full box score preview of the upcoming game for the Titans. Here is this week's game.
He also offers picks, as you can see based on 50,000 computer simulations, against the spread. Something he's damn good at. In fact, right now he's over 70% against the spread in NFL games.
You can go to his site here for free picks, fantasy news and whatnot. He's hitting right at 70% against the spread right now.
Here's his breakdown on Titans-Texans.
Again, he does this for every NFL game and most college games. It's amazing how detailed it is.
|
Picks
|
Houston Texans Win%
|
40.9%
|
Tennessee Titans Win%
|
59.1%
|
Straight Up Pick
|
Tennessee Titans
|
Current Spread
|
Ten -3
|
Against the Spread Pick
|
|
Total
|
44.5
|
O/U Pick
|
Team Stats (avg. from 50,000 games):
|
|
Houston Texans
|
Tennessee Titans
|
Points
|
18.3
|
21.7
|
Total Yards
|
290.3
|
341.8
|
Passing Yards
|
171.3
|
246.2
|
Yards-Per-Pass
|
5.3
|
7.3
|
Passing TDs
|
1.3
|
1.8
|
Sacked
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
Sacked Yards Lost
|
9.9
|
10.7
|
Rushing Yards
|
119.0
|
95.6
|
Rushes
|
33.5
|
25.2
|
Yards-Per-Rush
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
Rushing TDs
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
Penalties
|
6.0
|
4.8
|
Penalty Yards
|
48.0
|
38.7
|
Turnovers
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
FGA
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
FGM
|
1.6
|
1.6
Player Stats (avg. from 50,000 games):
|
Player
|
Comp
|
Att
|
Yards
|
TDs
|
INTs
|
FPs
|
Matt Schaub
|
20.2
|
32.1
|
181.2
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
13.2
|
Player
|
Comp
|
Att
|
Yards
|
TDs
|
INTs
|
FPs
|
Matt Hasselbeck
|
19.5
|
33.5
|
256.9
|
1.8
|
0.9
|
19.5
|
Player
|
Rushes
|
Yards
|
Avg.
|
Rush TDs
|
FPs
|
Arian Foster
|
21.3
|
74.4
|
3.5
|
0.4
|
12.7
|
Ben Tate
|
10.0
|
41.1
|
4.1
|
0.2
|
6.2
|
Matt Schaub
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
1.1
|
0.0
|
13.2
|
Player
|
Rushes
|
Yards
|
Avg.
|
Rush TDs
|
FPs
|
Chris Johnson
|
19.2
|
77.7
|
4.0
|
0.5
|
14.3
|
Javon Ringer
|
4.5
|
13.8
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
5.0
|
Matt Hasselbeck
|
1.1
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
0.0
|
19.5