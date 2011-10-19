Titans Will Beat Texans Per Prediction Machine

Titans Will Beat Texans Per Prediction Machine

BY foxsports • October 19, 2011

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Houston Texans this weekend in the biggest Titans game in two years. Win and the Titans are sitting pretty, a full two game lead in the division with ten to play. Lose and the Titans fall to second place, a full game back with the tiebreaker out the window. So this is a massive game. One the Titans absolutely, positively, have to win.

Our guy Paul comes on 3 Hour Lunch every week and breaks down tons of games for us. Every week he also gives OKTC a full box score preview of the upcoming game for the Titans. Here is this week's game.

He also offers picks, as you can see based on 50,000 computer simulations, against the spread. Something he's damn good at. In fact, right now he's over 70% against the spread in NFL games.

You can go to his site here for free picks, fantasy news and whatnot. He's hitting right at 70% against the spread right now.

 Here's his breakdown on Titans-Texans.

Again, he does this for every NFL game and most college games. It's amazing how detailed it is.

 


Picks

Houston Texans Win%
40.9%

Tennessee Titans Win%
59.1%

Straight Up Pick
Tennessee Titans

Current Spread
Ten -3

Against the Spread Pick


Total
44.5

O/U Pick


Team Stats (avg. from 50,000 games):


 
Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans

Points
18.3
21.7

Total Yards
290.3
341.8

Passing Yards
171.3
246.2

Yards-Per-Pass
5.3
7.3

Passing TDs
1.3
1.8

Sacked
2.0
1.5

Sacked Yards Lost
9.9
10.7

Rushing Yards
119.0
95.6

Rushes
33.5
25.2

Yards-Per-Rush
3.6
3.8

Rushing TDs
0.6
0.7

Penalties
6.0
4.8

Penalty Yards
48.0
38.7

Turnovers
1.3
1.1

FGA
1.8
1.8

FGM
1.6
1.6


Player Stats (avg. from 50,000 games):


Player
Comp
Att
Yards
TDs
INTs
FPs

Matt Schaub
20.2
32.1
181.2
1.3
1.0
13.2




Player
Comp
Att
Yards
TDs
INTs
FPs

Matt Hasselbeck
19.5
33.5
256.9
1.8
0.9
19.5




Player
Rushes
Yards
Avg.
Rush TDs
FPs

Arian Foster
21.3
74.4
3.5
0.4
12.7

Ben Tate
10.0
41.1
4.1
0.2
6.2

Matt Schaub
1.7
1.8
1.1
0.0
13.2




Player
Rushes
Yards
Avg.
Rush TDs
FPs

Chris Johnson
19.2
77.7
4.0
0.5
14.3

Javon Ringer
4.5
13.8
3.1
0.2
5.0

Matt Hasselbeck
1.1
2.6
2.4
0.0
19.5
share
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes