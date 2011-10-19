Titans Will Beat Texans Per Prediction Machine BY foxsports • October 19, 2011 share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Houston Texans this weekend in the biggest Titans game in two years. Win and the Titans are sitting pretty, a full two game lead in the division with ten to play. Lose and the Titans fall to second place, a full game back with the tiebreaker out the window. So this is a massive game. One the Titans absolutely, positively, have to win.

Our guy Paul comes on 3 Hour Lunch every week and breaks down tons of games for us. Every week he also gives OKTC a full box score preview of the upcoming game for the Titans. Here is this week's game.

He also offers picks, as you can see based on 50,000 computer simulations, against the spread. Something he's damn good at. In fact, right now he's over 70% against the spread in NFL games.

You can go to his site here for free picks, fantasy news and whatnot. He's hitting right at 70% against the spread right now.

Here's his breakdown on Titans-Texans.

Again, he does this for every NFL game and most college games. It's amazing how detailed it is.



Picks



Houston Texans Win%



40.9%



Tennessee Titans Win%



59.1%



Straight Up Pick



Tennessee Titans



Current Spread



Ten -3



Against the Spread Pick



Tennessee Titans -3 (51.3%)



Total



44.5



O/U Pick



Under (58.0%)





Team Stats (avg. from 50,000 games):









Houston Texans



Tennessee Titans



Points



18.3



21.7



Total Yards



290.3



341.8



Passing Yards



171.3



246.2



Yards-Per-Pass



5.3



7.3



Passing TDs



1.3



1.8



Sacked



2.0



1.5



Sacked Yards Lost



9.9



10.7



Rushing Yards



119.0



95.6



Rushes



33.5



25.2



Yards-Per-Rush



3.6



3.8



Rushing TDs



0.6



0.7



Penalties



6.0



4.8



Penalty Yards



48.0



38.7



Turnovers



1.3



1.1



FGA



1.8



1.8



FGM



1.6



1.6





Player Stats (avg. from 50,000 games):







Player



Comp



Att



Yards



TDs



INTs



FPs



Matt Schaub



20.2



32.1



181.2



1.3



1.0



13.2











Player



Comp



Att



Yards



TDs



INTs



FPs



Matt Hasselbeck



19.5



33.5



256.9



1.8



0.9



19.5











Player



Rushes



Yards



Avg.



Rush TDs



FPs



Arian Foster



21.3



74.4



3.5



0.4



12.7



Ben Tate



10.0



41.1



4.1



0.2



6.2



Matt Schaub



1.7



1.8



1.1



0.0



13.2











Player



Rushes



Yards



Avg.



Rush TDs



FPs



Chris Johnson



19.2



77.7



4.0



0.5



14.3



Javon Ringer



4.5



13.8



3.1



0.2



5.0



Matt Hasselbeck



1.1



2.6



2.4



0.0



19.5



