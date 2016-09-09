Maxwell sets T20 series win for Australia vs. Sri Lanka BY foxsports • September 9, 2016 share facebook twitter reddit link

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Glenn Maxwell smashed four sixes and seven boundaries off 29 balls to set up a close four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international and a 2-0 series win.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first and managed only 128-9 in 20 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva scored 62 for his maiden Twenty20 international half-century

Legspinner Adam Zampa and fast bowler James Faulkner took three wickets each for Australia.

Australia in reply was cruising on 93 without loss but Sri Lankan bowlers bounced back after Maxwell's dismissal in the ninth over. The tourists lost six wickets for 27 runs but went over the line with 13 deliveries to spare thanks to a good opening stand. Retiring Tillakaratne Dilshan had best figures 2-8 for Sri Lanka.

share story