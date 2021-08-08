USA passes China in gold medal count on final day of Tokyo Olympics USA passes China in gold medal count on final day of Tokyo Olympics

The Summer Olympics has seen its two weeks of competition come to an end. 

Team USA will conclude the Tokyo Games with the most overall medals and the most gold medals as of the final day. 

The U.S. finishes the Games with 113 medals (39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze), followed by China with 88 total medals (38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze) and ROC with 71 total medals (20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze).

Here are some of the top moments and highlights from Day 16:

Team USA, women's basketball

The Team USA women confirmed the United States' title as the best basketball nation in the world, winning its seventh straight gold medal on Sunday, a day after the men won their third straight. 

Team USA knocked off China 90-75 in the gold medal game, led by Brittney Griner's 30 points, an Olympic gold medal game scoring record. 

In addition, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi made history with the victory. 

Team USA, women's volleyball

It was a golden sweep for Karch Kiraly and the U.S. women's volleyball team. 

Team USA dominated Brazil in three sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) to win its first-ever gold medal in women's volleyball.

The U.S. women had come close to tasting gold in recent Games, winning silver in both Beijing (2008) and London (2012). In 2016, they took home the bronze medal in Rio. 

Team USA, men's 4x400 meter relay

Unlike basketball, in this instance, the men followed the women's lead. 

A day after Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu dominated the women's 4x400 meter relay final, the men did the same, led by Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin.

Their final time was 2:55.70.

Shockingly, it was the first gold medal of the Games for the U.S. men in a track and field event. 

Still, it was a dominant one. 

Jennifer Valente, women's omnium points race

American cyclist Jennifer Valente won the first cycling gold for the United States in 20 years with her win in the women's omnium.  

The omnium is a cycling event made up of four separate races: the scratch, the tempo, the elimination and the points race. Valente's 124 total points were enough to give the USA its first cycling medal since the 2000 Olympic Games.

