Golf - pga - Masters Tournament - 11/12/2020
Golf - pga - Masters Tournament - 11/12/2020

Top Moments at The Masters: Day 3

46 mins ago

After darkness put a halt to the second round of play on Friday evening, The Masters was back bright and early on Saturday morning, with second round action coming to a conclusion and the third round just getting started. 

Here are the top moments from day three of golf's crown jewel.

Early morning eagle

Webb Simpson got his day started off right with this approach shot and eagle putt. 

Bryson bomb

Bryson DeChambeau has power, but he also has touch.

Another eagle

What placement from Matt Wallace on No. 2 at Augusta, earning himself an eagle early in the third round.

Let's round up to 40

This long put from Lee Westwood on No. 7 was a thing of beauty.

What goes up...

...must come down. And then, into the hole.

Are chip-in birdies becoming a thing?

Scottie Scheffler follows in Shane Lowry's lead with this shot.

Tiger time

Here's Tiger Woods, from deep.

Not a chip-in birdie

Just a clutch chip-in par for Jon Rahm.

Check back for more of the top moments from Saturday at the Masters!

Get more from Golf - pga - Masters Tournament - 11/12/2020 Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Golf - pga - Masters Tournament - 11/12/2020

Top Moments At The Masters: Day 2

Top Moments At The Masters: Day 2
The second day of the 2020 Masters is up and running. Follow all the action, as it happens, right here!
21 hours ago
Golf - pga - Masters Tournament - 11/12/2020

Masterful Insight

Masterful Insight
Jason McIntyre has arrived with his best bets from the 2020 version of the Masters, golf's crown jewel.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks