Top Moments at The Masters: Day 3

After darkness put a halt to the second round of play on Friday evening, The Masters was back bright and early on Saturday morning, with second round action coming to a conclusion and the third round just getting started.

Here are the top moments from day three of golf's crown jewel.

Early morning eagle

Webb Simpson got his day started off right with this approach shot and eagle putt.

Bryson bomb

Bryson DeChambeau has power, but he also has touch.

Another eagle

What placement from Matt Wallace on No. 2 at Augusta, earning himself an eagle early in the third round.

Let's round up to 40

This long put from Lee Westwood on No. 7 was a thing of beauty.

What goes up...

...must come down. And then, into the hole.

Are chip-in birdies becoming a thing?

Scottie Scheffler follows in Shane Lowry's lead with this shot.

Tiger time

Here's Tiger Woods, from deep.

Not a chip-in birdie

Just a clutch chip-in par for Jon Rahm.

Check back for more of the top moments from Saturday at the Masters!

