Top Moments At The Masters: Day 2
The second day of the 2020 Masters got off to a glorious start, after rain and lightning postponed the day one of the tournament.
With that, here are the top moments from the second day of golf's crown jewel.
A Preview of Friday
Courtesy of The Masters.
Amateur eagle
Quite the moment for John Augenstein, a fifth-year senior at Vanderbilt University.
"Made it!"
Great call from the announcers on this long putt by Sebastian Munoz.
On a roll
Sungjae Im converted his fourth consecutive birdie with this chip in shot.
He's near the top of the leaderboard early Friday morning.
Classic Lefty
Phil Mickelson places this ball perfectly on the green, right over the water.
In and out
That would have been an eagle for the ages for Cameron Champ.
More classic Lefty
There's nothing like championship experience to get you out of a bind.
First eagle of Round 2
The setup and the finish.
You can't do it much better than that, Brooks.
Ballin' like DJ
Not MJ – DJ. As in Dustin Johnson, who is on a roll early in the second round.
Check back for more top moments!