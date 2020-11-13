Golf - pga - Masters Tournament - 11/12/2020
Top Moments At The Masters: Day 2

1 hour ago

The second day of the 2020 Masters got off to a glorious start, after rain and lightning postponed the day one of the tournament. 

With that, here are the top moments from the second day of golf's crown jewel.

A Preview of Friday

Courtesy of The Masters.

Amateur eagle

Quite the moment for John Augenstein, a fifth-year senior at Vanderbilt University.

"Made it!"

Great call from the announcers on this long putt by Sebastian Munoz.

On a roll

Sungjae Im converted his fourth consecutive birdie with this chip in shot. 

He's near the top of the leaderboard early Friday morning.

Classic Lefty

Phil Mickelson places this ball perfectly on the green, right over the water.

In and out

That would have been an eagle for the ages for Cameron Champ.

More classic Lefty

There's nothing like championship experience to get you out of a bind.

First eagle of Round 2

The setup and the finish.

You can't do it much better than that, Brooks.

Ballin' like DJ

Not MJ – DJ. As in Dustin Johnson, who is on a roll early in the second round.

Check back for more top moments!

