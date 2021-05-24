Golf - pga - PGA Championship - 5/20/2021 Phil Mickelson defied the odds by winning the PGA Championship 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

The first hug came within four seconds of history being made, after Phil Mickelson slotted home the simplest of putts to end the most complex of triumphs. It was from his brother, Tim, his caddie.



Tim Mickelson is 43, which is a pretty typical age for a guy to be caddying in a major championship. His elder sibling, known as Lefty to you, me and anyone who has enjoyed golf for the past three decades, is 50 – not a typical age to be hugging people because you’ve just won one.

Over the next couple of minutes after the Mickelsons' celebration Sunday, there were 15 more, from tight squeezes to long embraces, hugs accompanied by well-wishing words and nods of acknowledgement from those who know, because they’ve seen, just what it took to pull this off.

As Phil Mickelson made his way from the final green at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, there was one hug from Steve Loy, his coach at Arizona State and now his manager. There were greetings from PGA Tour staff and other associates and from plenty of players who waited around: Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Rickie Fowler. All of them know what it means to win. None of them can probably imagine doing it on this stage at that age.

Don’t be lured in by the big name. Sure, Mickelson had won five majors before. Sure, he has been the best golfer of the 2000s, with the sole exception of Tiger Woods. Sure, it was Phil, innately talented, supremely composed, steeled and hardened, waging war against a course that tamed most of the field.



But this wasn’t supposed to be the Mickelson of old. The guy who strode to the first tee box of the PGA Championship on Thursday was ranked 115th in the world and hadn’t placed in the top 20 a single time this season. Heck, he didn’t really stride at all — more like ambled, with tight muscles and a choppy gait from knees and hamstrings that don’t have much flexibility these days.



Never mind.

Over three days of buildup and a remarkable afternoon to finish it off, Mickelson held it together, occasionally imperious, mostly nerve-free, always in the moment and once blessed with fortuitous magic, when an incredible bunker shot on the fifth hole made everyone realize that wow, yeah, this could really happen.



"I tried to shut my mind to a lot of stuff that was going on," Mickelson said afterward. "I was just trying to quiet things down because I’ll get my thoughts racing."

Let’s be clear about what type of story this is. This isn’t one of those columns that talks about how athletes can perform at their peaks for longer, getting better with age rather than being stymied by its restrictive effects. This isn’t Tom Brady turning back the clock, still feeling like a 25-year-old because of a monastic lifestyle and still able to parlay his smarts into enduring brilliance.

Mickelson isn’t a week-in, week-out force on the golf circuit. He hadn’t placed in the top 20 in a major since 2016. He’s eligible for the senior tour now, and he has already played on it twice. He was going to need a special exemption to the U.S. Open in a few weeks — the only major he hasn’t won. Thanks to this triumph, he’s now in the field on merit.



The past week wasn’t a precursor of a late-career revival in which Mickelson goes on a tear and we see more days from him like this. It is a one-off, and let’s just take that, stick it in our back pocket and be grateful for the reminder.



Sports doesn’t always have to make sense. It’s nice when it does, but my goodness, isn’t it so much nicer when it doesn’t? A national outlet this week published a story listing each of the PGA contestants and separating them into four categories, which loosely translated into contenders, pretenders, no-hopers and guys who were just in the field because they were champions a number of years ago.



Mickelson was in the third category. FOX Bet had him at 400-to-1 odds, and not many people figured that was worth even a few speculative bucks.

"I believed for a long time that I could play at this level again," Mickelson said Sunday. "I didn’t see why I couldn’t, but I wasn’t executing the way I could. Although I believed it, until I actually did it, I had a lot of doubt."

Sometimes, we think we have sports all figured out. We have access to more statistics and metrics than ever before. We talk about sports all the time because we like them so much. It is all great, but that combination also makes it easy for us to speak in certainties when there are none.



Anything can happen, even the most unexpected thing. Even Phil Mickelson, supposedly washed up, becoming the oldest champion in golf’s long history of major championships.



Mickelson is a crowd favorite, now more than ever. There is also an abundance of anecdotal evidence that he hasn't always been the nicest of guys. Yet there were enough people happy for him Sunday, appreciative of what he has given the game and how he deserved this wild weekend, when he outlasted a physical marvel in Brooks Koepka and a spry course magician in Louis Oosthuizen and won by 2 strokes.

His wife, Amy, wasn’t there, but they shared a tender phone call soon enough, one that conjured memories of their emotional celebration after Phil won the Masters in 2010, while Amy battled breast cancer.



They’ll talk about this win for a long time, as they should. It took a century and a half for a 50-year-old to win a major. Who knows how long it'll be before it happens again?



Of all the hugs, all the conversations, all the interactions Mickelson had at the end of that dramatic round, one with flanking, roaring, reveling crowds, there was another with special poignancy.



On his walk to the scorer’s tent, Mickelson passed by his coach, who offered just one thing.

"Knew you could do it," Andrew Getson said with a grin.



Few others did. But that didn’t matter.

