How to help people affected by Hawaii wildfires Updated Aug. 12, 2023 6:43 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Wildfires continue to devastate communities on Maui and the Island of Hawaii.

The historic town of Lahaina in Maui has burned to the ground, more than 11,000 homes and business are currently without power, and the number of deaths has risen to 80, according to a statement by Maui County on Friday.

Red Cross disaster workers have responded to the tragedy by opening safe shelters for the relocated residents and tourists with food and emotional support services.

Go to redcross.org/foxforward and donate to help those affected by the Hawaii wildfires.

Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.