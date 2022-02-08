Nebraska Cornhuskers Former Nebraska players shine bright in all-star games 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over two months away, which means a number of draft-eligible players across the country are participating in various all-star games in hopes of boosting their draft stock.

Six former Nebraska football players took part in various all-star games last week, including wide receiver Samori Toure, who was outstanding in the East-West Shrine Game. The 6-foot-3 wideout hauled in five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter. He led all receivers in both catches and touchdown receptions.

Former Husker defensive lineman Ben Stille also competed in the Shrine Bowl. The 6-foot-5, 290 pound Stille, who earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors this past season, recorded two tackles and added three quarterback hurries in the game.

Linebacker JoJo Domann and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt took part in the Reese's Senior Bowl last Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. Domann recorded a pair of tackles for the American team, while Taylor-Britt saw action at cornerback, but did not record any stats in the contest.

Tight end Austin Allen competed in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 2021 Big Ten Tight End of the Year caught one pass for 18 yards while playing for the American Team. Allen is coming off an exceptional season where he caught 38 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns. He set the Nebraska all-time single-season record for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end.

The final Husker who competed in an all-star game this past week was Deontai Williams, who took part in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

All six former Nebraska players hope to hear their name called in this year's NFL Draft, which takes place April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Get more from Nebraska Cornhuskers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic College Football Nebraska Cornhuskers