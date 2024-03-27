bowling 2024 PBA Schedule: Dates, times, locations, TV channel, how to watch on FOX Updated Mar. 27, 2024 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Professional Bowling Association is well underway in 2024. Check out the complete PBA schedule for FOX networks including dates, locations, times and how to watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

2024 PBA Schedule

October 2023

Sunday, October 22: PBA Strike Derby (Porland, Maine) 2 p.m. on FOX

January 2024

Monday, January 15: PBA Players Championship Finals (Wichita, Kansas) 5 p.m. on FOX

February 2024

Saturday, February 3: PBA Elite League (Indianapolis, Indiana) 4 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, February 4: US Open Finals (Indianapolis, Indiana) 4 p.m. on FOX

Saturday, February 10: PBA Illinois Classic (Mount Prospect, Illinois) 8 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, February 18: PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic (Springfield, Missouri) 1 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, February 24: PBA Indiana Classic (Anderson, Indiana) 7:30 p.m. on FS1

March 2024

Sunday, March 3: PBA Delaware Classic (Middletown, Delaware) 12 p.m. on FS1

Friday, March 15: All-Star Skills Showdown (Avondale, Arizona) 6 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, March 16: Legacy Cup: Legends and Rising Stars (Avondale, Arizona) 1 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, March 17: PBA NASCAR Invitational: Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Arizona) 1 p.m. on FOX

Saturday, March 23: PBA Jr. National Championship (Wichita, Kansas) 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, March 30: PBA Elite League (Las Vegas, Nevada) 7 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, March 31: USBC Masters Finals (Las Vegas, Nevada) 1:30 p.m. on FOX

April 2024

Saturday, April 6: PBA Elite League (Allen Park, Michigan) 1:30 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, April 7: PBA Elite League (Allen Park, Michigan) 12 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, April 14: (WSOB) PBA Doubles Championship (Allen Park, Michigan) 12 p.m. on FS1

Monday, April 15: (WSOB) PBA Cheetah Championship (Allen Park, Michigan) 7 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, April 16: (WSOB) PBA Scorpion Championship (Allen Park, Michigan) 7 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, April 17: (WSOB) PBA Shark Championship (Allen Park, Michigan) 7 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, April 20: (WSOB) PBA World Championship Semifinals (Allen Park, Michigan) 7 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, April 21: (WSOB) PBA World Championship Finals (Allen Park, Michigan) 12 p.m. on FOX

Saturday, April 27: PBA Elite League (Fairlawn, Ohio) 4 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, April 28: PBA Tournament of Champions Finals (Fairlawn, Ohio) 1 p.m. on FOX

May 2024

Saturday, May 4: PBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBA) 10:30 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, May 5: PBA Playoffs Round 2 (TBA) 12 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, May 12: PBA Playoffs Semifinals (TBA) 6:30 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, May 19: PBA Playoffs Finals (TBA) 2 p.m. on FOX

September 2024

Sunday, September 15: PBA Elite League Playoffs Quarterfinals (Portland, Maine) 5 p.m. on FS1

Monday, September 16: PBA Elite League Playoffs Semifinals (Portland, Maine) 7 p.m and 9 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, September 17: PBA Elite League Playoffs Finals (Portland, Maine) 7 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, September 24: PBA LBC Clash (Portland, Maine) 8 p.m. on FS1

share

Get more from bowling Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more