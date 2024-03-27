bowling
2024 PBA Schedule: Dates, times, locations, TV channel, how to watch on FOX

Updated Mar. 27, 2024 3:53 p.m. ET

The Professional Bowling Association is well underway in 2024. Check out the complete PBA schedule for FOX networks including dates, locations, times and how to watch.

2024 PBA Schedule

October 2023

  • Sunday, October 22: PBA Strike Derby (Porland, Maine) 2 p.m. on FOX

January 2024

  • Monday, January 15: PBA Players Championship Finals (Wichita, Kansas) 5 p.m. on FOX

February 2024

  • Saturday, February 3: PBA Elite League (Indianapolis, Indiana) 4 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, February 4: US Open Finals (Indianapolis, Indiana) 4 p.m. on FOX
  • Saturday, February 10: PBA Illinois Classic (Mount Prospect, Illinois) 8 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, February 18: PBA Pete Weber Missouri Classic (Springfield, Missouri) 1 p.m. on FS1
  • Saturday, February 24: PBA Indiana Classic (Anderson, Indiana) 7:30 p.m. on FS1

March 2024

  • Sunday, March 3: PBA Delaware Classic (Middletown, Delaware) 12 p.m. on FS1
  • Friday, March 15: All-Star Skills Showdown (Avondale, Arizona) 6 p.m. on FS1
  • Saturday, March 16: Legacy Cup: Legends and Rising Stars (Avondale, Arizona) 1 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, March 17: PBA NASCAR Invitational: Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Arizona) 1 p.m. on FOX
  • Saturday, March 23: PBA Jr. National Championship (Wichita, Kansas) 7:30 p.m. on FS1
  • Saturday, March 30: PBA Elite League (Las Vegas, Nevada) 7 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, March 31: USBC Masters Finals (Las Vegas, Nevada) 1:30 p.m. on FOX

April 2024

  • Saturday, April 6: PBA Elite League (Allen Park, Michigan) 1:30 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, April 7: PBA Elite League (Allen Park, Michigan) 12 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, April 14: (WSOB) PBA Doubles Championship (Allen Park, Michigan) 12 p.m. on FS1
  • Monday, April 15: (WSOB) PBA Cheetah Championship (Allen Park, Michigan) 7 p.m. on FS1
  • Tuesday, April 16: (WSOB) PBA Scorpion Championship (Allen Park, Michigan) 7 p.m. on FS1
  • Wednesday, April 17: (WSOB) PBA Shark Championship (Allen Park, Michigan) 7 p.m. on FS1
  • Saturday, April 20: (WSOB) PBA World Championship Semifinals (Allen Park, Michigan) 7 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, April 21: (WSOB) PBA World Championship Finals (Allen Park, Michigan) 12 p.m. on FOX
  • Saturday, April 27: PBA Elite League (Fairlawn, Ohio) 4 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, April 28: PBA Tournament of Champions Finals (Fairlawn, Ohio) 1 p.m. on FOX

May 2024

  • Saturday, May 4: PBA Playoffs Round 1 (TBA) 10:30 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, May 5: PBA Playoffs Round 2 (TBA) 12 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, May 12: PBA Playoffs Semifinals (TBA) 6:30 p.m. on FS1
  • Sunday, May 19: PBA Playoffs Finals (TBA) 2 p.m. on FOX

September 2024

  • Sunday, September 15: PBA Elite League Playoffs Quarterfinals (Portland, Maine) 5 p.m. on FS1
  • Monday, September 16: PBA Elite League Playoffs Semifinals (Portland, Maine) 7 p.m and 9 p.m. on FS1
  • Tuesday, September 17: PBA Elite League Playoffs Finals (Portland, Maine) 7 p.m. on FS1
  • Tuesday, September 24: PBA LBC Clash (Portland, Maine) 8 p.m. on FS1
