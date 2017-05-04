Dillashaw and Garbrandt get into another war of words | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Ahead of the next fight announcement, T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt get into another heated war of words this time talking about their showdown in July.

Tom Gallicchio speaks after defeating Eddie Gordon on TUF 25 | TUF TALK

Namajunas vs Calderwood | Full Fight | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Namajunas vs Chambers | Full Fight | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Lucas vs Whittaker | Full Fight | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Namajunas vs Markos | Full Fight | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

Whittaker vs Newman | Full Fight | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER

