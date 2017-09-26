Hear all the reasons why the Cowboys are undoubtedly a Super Bowl contender

Colin Cowherd reacts after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Hear all the reasons why the Cowboys are undoubtedly a Super Bowl contender

Hear all the reasons why the Cowboys are undoubtedly a Super Bowl contender

1 hr ago

4 reasons why Dak Prescott is absolutely a franchise QB

4 reasons why Dak Prescott is absolutely a franchise QB

1 hr ago

Colin Cowherd reacts to protests around the NFL during Week 3

Colin Cowherd reacts to protests around the NFL during Week 3

19 hours ago

Colin Cowherd thinks these current NFL QB's are two of the greatest of all time

Colin Cowherd thinks these current NFL QB's are two of the greatest of all time

21 hours ago

Colin reveals the biggest beneficiaries from the Carmelo Anthony trade

Colin reveals the biggest beneficiaries from the Carmelo Anthony trade

23 hours ago

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 3

Blazin' 5: Colin's picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 3

3 days ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»