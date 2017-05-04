Lonzo Ball releases $495 ‘Big Baller’ shoes – is this a problem? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Doug Gottlieb and Cedric Ceballos joined Jason Whitlock and Kristine Leahy to discuss Lonzo Ball's new shoes.

More  Speak for Yourself  Videos

Would Los Angeles Lakers be a bad fit for Lonzo Ball? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Would Los Angeles Lakers be a bad fit for Lonzo Ball? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

22 hours ago

Ty Lue: Coaching LeBron's Cavs is hardest job in NBA - True or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ty Lue: Coaching LeBron's Cavs is hardest job in NBA - True or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

1 day ago

LeBron James is playing the best basketball of his career | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James is playing the best basketball of his career | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

Gregg Popovich deserves blame for huge loss to Rockets - True or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Gregg Popovich deserves blame for huge loss to Rockets - True or false? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

2 days ago

Should the Clippers blow up the Big 3 or move Doc Rivers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Should the Clippers blow up the Big 3 or move Doc Rivers? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

3 days ago

Broussard on Celtics: Brad Stevens pushing all the right buttons | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Broussard on Celtics: Brad Stevens pushing all the right buttons | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

3 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos