Qualifying results, starting lineup for GEICO 500

Saturday's single-car qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway is complete, setting the starting lineup for this Sunday's GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the 2.66-mile track (1:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

See who will be starting where based on how they performed in qualifying, where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led the way and won the pole in his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.