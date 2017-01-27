Ryan Blaney won’t be late to a Team Penske breakfast ever again

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500

FOXSports.com got the scoop in late 2016 that Wood Brothers Racing was going to move from its Harrisburg, N.C. race shop to Mooresville, N.C., which is closer to their technical alliance with Team Penske. Blaney talked about how the new shop has come together.

“Really, the biggest reason for the move was to try to get closer to our alliance at Penske. Logistically, it was really hard to get to Harrisburg, running cars back and forth or people back and forth. That was really tough. That’s a long haul, but now we’re 10 minutes down the road, which is really nice to have a good shop there in the Mooresville Drag Park, and for the Wood Brothers to have their own shop. The other one they part-owned with the JTG group, so to have their own shop now is really nice and they really enjoy that. They have plenty of room in there to have our cars in there and then for them to rebuild a bunch of old cars. Leonard has all of his projects, so the building we have now logistically makes a lot more sense and then it’s their own building, so I think that just improves our alliance with the Penske group, for sure.”

