Ryan Blaney won’t be late to a Team Penske breakfast ever again

Ryan Blaney spent quite a bit of time at his appearance at the NASCAR Media Tour this week talking about a time he showed up late to a Team Penske sponsored breakfast.
While that was a highlight of the 23-year-old driver’s appearance, he also got in-depth about what he needs to improve heading into his second full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Check out what the driver of the famous Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford had to say during his media availability this week.
Putting in work
After finishing 20th in the points standings in his first full-time Cup Series season, Blaney knows he has plenty of work to do as he’ll attempt to get his first win and make the playoffs in Year 2.
"The preparation before you even get to the track is key, to try to be as close as you can be. As drivers, we can only do so much about that, but trying to give the best information that you can throughout the whole weekend – Friday, Saturday and during the race on Sunday is so key. That was probably one of the biggest things I tried to work on and get better at. I spent a lot of time in the off-season trying to do just that, and then the communication side between myself and my engineers and crew chief. That's been something I've been trying to improve a lot and trying to understand these cars more. I feel like some of those changes are the biggest ones that we've made in the off-season and hopefully for the better."
Throwback driver’s suit
Blaney sported a new firesuit (pictured above) for the 2017 season when he took the stage at the Media Tour. It definitely had an old-school vibe and that’s exactly what they were going for.
"The firesuit is really something we based on Darlington and the Talladega suit I wore last year. Darlington, when we had Pearson on the car, we just changed a couple things up with the colors and made Motorcraft and Quick Lane bigger and stuff like that. I really liked that suit. I know a lot of people enjoyed the throwback suit that we had and it was just like Mr. Pearson wore when he won the triple crown that year, so the Wood Brothers and I talked about trying to do a version of that and I think it turned out really well. Why not have an old-school suit for the oldest-running team in NASCAR? I'm happy we were able to do that. I'm really happy that Motorcraft and everybody let us do this, and I think it gives us a really good look and the right look for what the Wood Brothers represent, which is old-school racing."
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500
FOXSports.com got the scoop in late 2016 that Wood Brothers Racing was going to move from its Harrisburg, N.C. race shop to Mooresville, N.C., which is closer to their technical alliance with Team Penske. Blaney talked about how the new shop has come together.
"Really, the biggest reason for the move was to try to get closer to our alliance at Penske. Logistically, it was really hard to get to Harrisburg, running cars back and forth or people back and forth. That was really tough. That's a long haul, but now we're 10 minutes down the road, which is really nice to have a good shop there in the Mooresville Drag Park, and for the Wood Brothers to have their own shop. The other one they part-owned with the JTG group, so to have their own shop now is really nice and they really enjoy that. They have plenty of room in there to have our cars in there and then for them to rebuild a bunch of old cars. Leonard has all of his projects, so the building we have now logistically makes a lot more sense and then it's their own building, so I think that just improves our alliance with the Penske group, for sure."
Keep your shirts fresh
Blaney makes sure he’s in tip-top shape when showing up to an appearance with Team Penske boss Roger Penske. He doesn’t even wear the same Penske shirt twice because he doesn’t want to mess it up.
"Yeah. I've never washed a starched shirt because I will mess it up, so they just get me a new one every single time. I'm pretty sure that goes for Brad and Joey, too. They just have a new one for us. I get them dirty and I can't wash anything without shrinking it or messing it up, so I just get a new one. It's nice, but, yes, I do have separate ones. The Wood Brothers ones are a little bit more laid back, but the Penske ones they're definitely making sure we look good. I shaved today, which was nice. I did my hair, which was good."
Getting the Wood Brothers back to full-time
For the first time since 2006, Wood Brothers racing completed all 36 races on the Cup Series schedule. Blaney had to make every race on time since Wood Brothers didn’t have a charter in 2016. That won’t be a problem this year as the No. 21 Ford will be a full chartered ride for all 36 races.
"It was great to get them back full-time. That was their first full-time season in about eight years, so that was nice to do, and it was also a lot of change. That's a big jump and big commitment to go from 15-18 races to 36. It's a lot more preparation. It's a lot more people required to do that, both at the race track and away from the race track. Ultimately, it was great to do, but it was a lot of work to try to get it there. I think now having a full year under our belt, not only myself but our team and the Wood Brothers in general, you kind of know what to expect week-in and week-out, and that's just gonna make us stronger having a full year behind us and it really makes you look forward to the upcoming season."
Asphalt over dirt
The Blaney clan hails from Ohio, but that isn’t where Ryan spent his days cutting his teeth as a race car driver. He grew up in High Point, N.C. and spent a lot more time racing on asphalt than dirt tracks. Who knows where he’d be if he grew up in Ohio.
"It was really where we grew up at pretty much. My dad and my whole family grew up in Ohio and that's dirt central pretty much right there. I grew up in North Carolina in High Point about an hour up the road and there is no dirt period around here. There are only a handful of tracks and it's really asphalt late model stuff. The pass tour and ASA stuff back then was still around, so it was just location and how we got started. Bobby Labonte built a fantastic facility in Salisbury, North Carolina – a quarter-midget track – and that sort of started my asphalt career and we just went from there with Legend cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway to late models and then up the ladder. I've dabbled in the sprint car world a little bit. My dad used to build them. He still builds his cars, and then when I got with the Penske group it kind of shut that whole operation down. It's just location. If I would have grown up in Ohio, I'm sure I would have done the dirt route and who knows where we would be, but growing up in North Carolina changed that."
That breakfast we mentioned
You never want to make a bad impression by being tardy when you're the new guy at a job. It only took Blaney one late appearance to realize he better show up with plenty of time to spare going forward.
"The one thing you don't want to be is late to a Penske breakfast. You've got everybody there. Mr. Penske is there and all the brass and I walk in late. I don't know what happened. I don't think I overslept. I might have overslept, but I got there and there was a standing ovation. That was like in 2012 or 2013, right when I got there, and you talk about wanting to walk out of the room. I started sweating bullets and was just as nervous as can be, and then you've got to go up and give a speech right after that. That was a rough day for sure, so I make sure I'm one of the earliest to the Penske breakfast."