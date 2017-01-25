10 biggest takeaways from NASCAR Media Tour

Tom Jensen

In years past, the NASCAR Media Tour was a four-day, three-night endurance test that saw a couple of hundred journalists schlep from race shop to race shop all over the Charlotte area to talk with drivers, team owners and crew chief.
 
Now, it’s two days and one night, with nearly four dozen drivers from the three NASCAR National Touring Series being shuffled from stop to stop at the Charlotte Convention Center. There, 230 or so television, radio and print media members gathered to hear what they had to say.
 
Here are the 10 biggest storylines of this edition of the media tour:
10

“Excited” is the drinking word

During the media tour, every single driver who shows up for the media tour thinks they’re about to have a great season. Every driver is excited about how they’ll do this year, about how their team has improved and how much better this season will be. Nobody is doing anything wrong, mind you. You want drivers to be excited and optimistic now. Reality will set in by April 1 or so; by then, all of us — teams, fans and media — will know who’s fast and who isn’t.
9

No Chase, no more

No longer will NASCAR call its final 10 races “The Chase.” Now, the final 10 races will be called “the playoffs.” A semantic move, perhaps, but significant nevertheless. Also gone — really gone, not just in words — is the caution clock in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
8

Best off-season move

This is a no-brainer. The happiest driver of the media tour is Clint Bowyer, who is moving from a back-marker team that went out of business after 2016 to the front-running  Stewart-Haas Racing team this season.

Bowyer described his team as caring only about winning races. “That’s all they do,” said Bowyer. “It’s all they focus on. It’s all they talk about. It’s all they care about.  There’s no fluff and buff. There’s no sales pitch when you walk in the door, there are just guys with their heads down working and digging on building race cars that go fast and win races.”

7

Jimmie Johnson is so chill

The seven-time champion said that once his streak of five consecutive titles was broken in 2011, all the pressure was off and so he’s not stressing over the possibility winning a record-setting eighth title. 

“I feel a larger responsibility in being a real leader at Hendrick Motorsports and being there for my teammates and team members,” said Johnson. “I feel a stronger calling for being involved in the Drivers Council and a part of NASCAR and trying to help this sport. Absolutely, I’m showing up to win races and championships. But, I feel almost more pressure to handle that part correctly than I do to go out and win an eighth.”

6

Collaboration

More than ever, NASCAR is bringing in its key stakeholders before making big decisions. The new points system was the result of NASCAR upper management talking to drivers, teams, track owners, manufacturers, sponsors and others. Not everyone agrees — in fact, there is often spirited debate — but the key players all want one thing and that’s to grow the sport.
5

The curious case of Carl Edwards

None of his three former Joe Gibbs Racing teammates professed to know why Carl Edwards walked away from racing at the age of 37. But a report out of Edwards’s home state of Missouri suggests he might run for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Claire McCaskill.

4

Danica Patrick has sponsor woes

Stewart-Haas Racing has confirmed that they don’t have a deal completed with Nature’s Bakery to sponsor Danica Patrick for a third season in 2017. In addition, SHR confirmed “both sides have options, and it’s a matter of determining what is best for both parties.” That doesn’t sound good, does it?
3

The drivers and crews are bored, too

This time of year, fans are going stir-crazy, waiting for the racing to resume. Well, guess what? So are the drivers and crews. Just ask Kevin Harvick, the 2014 NASCAR Premier Series champion.
 
“As a team owner this is the worst time of year because all your road crew guys are in the shop with the shop guys that are in the shop all through the year,” said Harvick. “Those two don’t mix well when they are around each other a lot. It is an interesting time of year. It will be good to get out of the shop and get to the race track next week (for a test at Phoenix).”
2

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The return of NASCAR’s biggest star is a huge story. Whether you’re a fan or not, this is the reality: When Earnhardt is racing, interest in the sport is a lot higher than when he isn’t in the race. And when he’s running up front and winning races, he puts butts in seats and eyeballs on the screen.
 
A lot of industry stakeholders — sponsors, tracks and TV networks chief among them — are keeping their fingers crossed that Earnhardt has a successful season. And above all else, a healthy season.
1

The new points system

Here’s what won’t change in NASCAR’s top three series for 2017: The second half of the races will look the same as in years past and an hour or so after the race ends, NASCAR will issue point totals for all the drivers, just like before.
 
What’s different is there will be two five-minute breaks in the racing: One at approximately one-quarter distance and one at about half distance. And the top 10 at the end of each of those two stages will collect bonus points, which gives them incentive to race hard in the first half of the races.
 
The math for the points system is hard to explain, but the on-track product should be better, especially early on in races, when frankly the running is often processional and not all that interesting.
 
This should be a step up and make the sport better. We’ll know more after a few races, so stay tuned.
