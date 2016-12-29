Classic photos from controversial first Daytona 500 in 1959
Fans mill around the infield at Daytona International Speedway as cars zip around the 2.5-mile track in the first Daytona 500 -- the first NASCAR race ever held at the track after its 1959 opening.
Take a look back at some photos from that historic day that was embroiled in controversy.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
An overview of the track, completed at a cost of roughly $1.9 million. Asked why the banking at the top of the biggest turns was set at a stunning 31 degrees, Big Bill France, then NASCAR's boss, replied: "Because they couldn't lay asphalt any steeper."RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
The official souvenir race program for what was at first billed as the "First Annual 500 Mile International Sweepstakes." Note that the program cost $1.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
A ticket stub for the first Daytona 500.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Thecars get up to speed at the start of the race.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Lee Petty, who eventually was declared the winner of the race 61 hours after its completion and after much debate, leads the field in his No. 42 Oldsmobile.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
In the days long before electronic scoring, laps were counted for each car by hand, by individuals shown here.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
The cars of Johnny Beauchamp (top), Lee Petty (middle) and Joe Weatherly barrel toward the start-finish line at the end of the race. Weatherly was two laps down, but Beauchamp and Petty were racing for the win.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Lee Petty before the race. Obviously, racing suits (fire suits really had not yet been invented, much less required) were optional.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Beauchamp after the race, when he initially had been declared the victor.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images
Nearly three days later -- 61 hours after the checkered flag flew -- France declared Petty the winner after Petty had protested the initial decision vigorously and was backed by the testimony of 12 newsmen who believed Petty had won.
Petty took home a then-record $60,160 in race winnings for his effort.RacingOne ISC Archives via Getty Images