Check out some of NASCAR’s biggest all-time penalties
Joey Logano Todd Gordon
19
Carl Long - 200 points, $200,000 fine, eight-race suspension
18
Scott Riggs/Johnny Sauter - 150 points, $100,000 fine each
17
Jeff Gordon - 25 points, $100,000 fine
16
Richard Childress – Probation, $150,000 fine
15
Carl Edwards - 100 points, $100,000 fine
14
Kurt Busch - 100 points, $100,000 fine
13
Kurt Busch, race suspensions
12
Chad Knaus/Steve Letarte - 100 points, $100,000 fine
11
Dale Earnhardt Jr. - 100 points, $100,000 fine
10
Jeff Gordon - 100 points
9
Travis Kvapil - 150 points, $100,000 fine
8
Martin Truex Jr. - 150 points, $100,000 fine
7
Michael Waltrip - 100 points, $100,000 fine
6
Brian Vickers - 150 points, $100,000 fine
5
Clint Bowyer — 150 points, crew and car chief suspended, fined $100,000
4
Kyle Busch, parked for two races, $50,000 fine
3
Jeremy Mayfield - 151 points, $50,000 fine
2
Joey Logano/Brad Keselowski -- 25 points, $100,000 fines and six-week suspensions for crew chiefs
1
Joey Logano, 25 points, encumbered win
