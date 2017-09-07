Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Let's talk about the Rockies, Train. I mean, are they going to have enough to push to the finish line here?

- They're going to hang on by default. And the reason why I say that is because the Milwaukee Brewers are starting to come back down to earth, especially with their pitching. And the St. Louis Cardinals have been inconsistent all season long in all facets of the game, especially in the bullpen. They've struggled in one run ball games, they're 19-27.

They have to be better, especially with the veteran leadership and experience they have in the locker room. I thought their rotation was going to be more consistent and be able to carry them and help out that offense. And it's been up and down again. One good start, one bad start-- they're still in the race, they need to play a little better baseball, though in all facets.

- Especially like, Wacha, Lynn, Wainwright, you would expect a little more from those guys. I think just like you said, I feel like they're going to hold on to this just by default. No one even really seems like they want to get it right now. But I'm telling you what. If the Colorado Rockies want to get themselves in the playoffs, this next road trip coming up, four in LA, four in Arizona, and if you want to move up the ladder, man, you know you've got to beat those guys ahead of you.

- They definitely can't go 2-6 in this road trip. And this is going to be a daunting task. Both of these teams want to play better and get themselves hot into the postseason. These are the two best teams in your division. This is-- you're going to see where your ball club truly is and if they really want it, they need to pick it up from an offensive standpoint or they're getting steamrolled by these other two teams.

- It's funny, man. You've got Arenado and Blackmon. Blackmon still raking, I mean, we see that each and every night.

- But your best hitter can't be your leadoff guy. The middle of the order has to hit the ball better to keep up with these other two teams, because they have big lineup.

- Really, two guys that are hitting. Arenado and Blackmon, that's it for the most part right now. They've got to get more of them. They got to get more consistent score runs. And, you know, we talk about the Cardinals inconsistency. Well, the Brewers just got swept by the Reds!

- Unacceptable.

- To your point, if anybody wants it--

- It's up for grabs, y'all.