UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin named AAC Defensive Player of the Year
Nov 30 | SI Wire/Sports Illustrated
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker >>
Standings
All
|2016 AAC East Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|South Florida USF
|7-1
|11-2
|Temple TEMPLE Y
|7-1
|10-4
|UCF UCF
|4-4
|6-7
|Cincinnati CIN
|1-7
|4-8
|East Carolina ECU
|1-7
|3-9
|Connecticut UCONN
|1-7
|3-9
- Y
- Clinched Conference
2016 Key Stats
Rank
66th
Points Per Game
UCF
28.8
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
41st
Points Allowed / Game
UCF
24.6
Avg
28.1
Leader
11.4 ALA
Rank
89th
Passing Yards / Game
UCF
209.7
Avg
234.1
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
104th
Rushing Yards / Game
UCF
141.2
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM