UCF Knights

10/1 East Carolina Pirates
@ ECU
W 47-29
10/7 Tulane Green Wave
vs TULANE
10/15 Temple Owls
vs TEMPLE
L 26-25
10/22 Connecticut Huskies
@ UCONN
W 24-16
10/29 Houston Cougars
@ HOU
L 24-31
11/5 Tulane Green Wave
vs TULANE
W 6-37
11/12 Cincinnati Bearcats
vs CIN
W 3-24
11/19 Tulsa Golden Hurricane
vs TULSA
L 35-20
11/26 South Florida Bulls
@ USF
L 31-48
12/17 Arkansas State Red Wolves
vs ARKST
L 31-13
2016 AAC East Standings Conf Ovr
South Florida Bulls South Florida USF 7-1 11-2
Temple Owls Temple TEMPLE Y 7-1 10-4
UCF Knights UCF UCF 4-4 6-7
Cincinnati Bearcats Cincinnati CIN 1-7 4-8
East Carolina Pirates East Carolina ECU 1-7 3-9
Connecticut Huskies Connecticut UCONN 1-7 3-9
Rank
66th
Points Per Game
UCF
28.8
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
41st
Points Allowed / Game
UCF
24.6
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
89th
Passing Yards / Game
UCF
209.7
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
104th
Rushing Yards / Game
UCF
141.2
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM