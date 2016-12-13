Michigan State Recruiting: Spartans make 4-star ATH Lynn Bowden's top 10
Dec 14 | Connor Muldowney/FanSided via Spartan Avenue
Did Jim Harbaugh accuse Michigan State football of negative recruiting?
Dec 14 | Connor Muldowney/FanSided via Spartan Avenue
Latest Big Ten recruiting news: Elite WR Peoples-Jones set to announce decision
Dec 14 | Scout.com/Sports Illustrated
Michigan State recruiting offers 4-star Oregon commit Rutger Reitmaier
Dec 13 | Connor Muldowney/FanSided via Spartan Avenue
Michigan State Recruiting: Spartans have shot with Donovan Peoples-Jones?
Dec 13 | Connor Muldowney/FanSided via Spartan Avenue
