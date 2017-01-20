College Football > Teams >

Auburn Tigers

9/24 LSU Tigers
vs LSU
W 13-18
10/1 Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
vs LAMON
W 7-58
10/8 Mississippi State Bulldogs
@ MSST
W 38-14
10/22 Arkansas Razorbacks
vs ARK
W 3-56
10/29 Ole Miss Rebels
@ MISS
W 40-29
11/5 Vanderbilt Commodores
vs VANDY
W 16-23
11/12 Georgia Bulldogs
@ UGA
L 7-13
11/19 Alabama A&M Bulldogs
vs AAMU
W 0-55
11/26 Alabama Crimson Tide
@ ALA
L 12-30
1/2 Oklahoma Sooners
@ OU
L 19-35
Full Schedule
Full
Schedule
TOP HEADLINES
1 Chip Lindsey will be the new Auburn offensive coordinator
2 Charles Barkley calls Auburn a ‘mid-major’ program
3 Auburn students troll Alabama with toilet paper in Toomer’s Corner
4 Auburn QB Sean White kept playing in Sugar Bowl with broken arm
5 WATCH: Auburn’s trick play doesn’t trick anyone
More from Yardbarker >>

Final Polls

All
AP Coaches Playoff
24 (-7) 22 (-5) 14 (--)

Standings

All
2016 SEC West Standings Conf Ovr
Alabama Crimson Tide Alabama ALA Y 8-0 14-1
LSU Tigers LSU LSU 5-3 8-4
Auburn Tigers Auburn AUB 5-3 8-5
Texas A&M Aggies Texas A&M TXA&M 4-4 8-5
Arkansas Razorbacks Arkansas ARK 3-5 7-6
Mississippi State Bulldogs Miss St MSST 3-5 6-7
Ole Miss Rebels Ole Miss MISS 2-6 5-7
Y
Clinched Conference

2016 Key Stats

Rank
49th
Points Per Game
AUB
31.2
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
7th
Points Allowed / Game
AUB
17.1
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
112th
Passing Yards / Game
AUB
169.5
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
6th
Rushing Yards / Game
AUB
271.3
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM