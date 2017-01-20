Auburn Football: Five games that will make or break the 2017 season
8h | Chris Roush/FanSided via Fly War Eagle
Auburn to hire Chip Lindsey as its new offensive coordinator
10h | Bruce Feldman
15 Defensive linemen Eagles must place on their draft board
21h | Geoffrey Knox/FanSided via Inside the Iggles
Alabama Basketball Preview: Saturday at Auburn Tide Looks For 5th SEC Win
Yesterday | Ronald Evans/FanSided via Bama Hammer
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker >>
Final Polls
All
|AP
|Coaches
|Playoff
|24 (-7)
|22 (-5)
|14 (--)
Standings
All
|2016 SEC West Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Alabama ALA Y
|8-0
|14-1
|LSU LSU
|5-3
|8-4
|Auburn AUB
|5-3
|8-5
|Texas A&M TXA&M
|4-4
|8-5
|Arkansas ARK
|3-5
|7-6
|Miss St MSST
|3-5
|6-7
|Ole Miss MISS
|2-6
|5-7
- Y
- Clinched Conference
2016 Key Stats
Rank
49th
Points Per Game
AUB
31.2
Avg
30.0
Leader
46.7 JMU
Rank
7th
Points Allowed / Game
AUB
17.1
Avg
28.1
Leader
13.0 ALA
Rank
112th
Passing Yards / Game
AUB
169.5
Avg
234.2
Leader
463.0 TEXTCH
Rank
6th
Rushing Yards / Game
AUB
271.3
Avg
183.0
Leader
350.0 UNM