NCAA Tournament Outlook
|RPI
|AP
|Coaches
|SOS
|Top 25
|34
|NR
|NR
|8
|1-4
Standings
|2016-17 Big Ten Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Maryland MD
|4-1
|16-2
|Northwestern NU
|4-2
|15-4
|Minnesota MINN
|3-3
|15-4
|Wisconsin WIS
|3-1
|14-3
|Purdue PUR
|3-2
|14-4
|Indiana IND
|2-3
|12-6
|Michigan MICH
|2-3
|12-6
|Illinois ILL
|2-3
|12-6
|Michigan State MSU
|4-2
|12-7
|Penn State PSU
|3-2
|11-7
|Ohio St OSU
|1-4
|11-7
|Iowa IOWA
|3-3
|11-8
|Rutgers RUTG
|0-6
|11-8
|Nebraska NEB
|3-2
|9-8
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
198th
Points Per Possession
MSU
1.044
Avg
1.056
Leader
1.245 UCLA
Rank
223rd
Points Per Game
MSU
72.0
Avg
74.0
Leader
95.7 CIT
Rank
70th
Points Allowed Per Game
MSU
67.0
Avg
71.9
Leader
53.4 UVA
Rank
61st
Field Goal %
MSU
.472
Avg
.445
Leader
.536 CREIGH