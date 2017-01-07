MSU ends three-game skid with 70-62 victory over Michigan
Jan 30 | foxsports
Expert predictions: SI writers make midseason picks for Final Four & more
Jan 17 | SI.com Staff/Sports Illustrated
Hoop Thoughts: Celebrating some of the best upperclassmen this season
Dec 12 | foxsports
Michigan State Basketball: 3 things we learned vs. Tennessee Tech
Dec 11 | foxsports
TV Listings »
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News »
NCAA Tournament Outlook
All
|RPI
|AP
|Coaches
|SOS
|Top 25
|46
|NR
|NR
|14
|1-5
Standings
All
|2016-17 Big Ten Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Maryland MD
|8-1
|20-2
|Wisconsin WIS
|8-1
|19-3
|Northwestern NU
|7-2
|18-4
|Purdue PUR
|6-3
|17-5
|Minnesota MINN
|3-6
|15-7
|Indiana IND
|4-5
|14-8
|Michigan MICH
|4-5
|14-8
|Michigan State MSU
|5-4
|13-9
|Iowa IOWA
|5-5
|13-10
|Ohio St OSU
|3-7
|13-10
|Illinois ILL
|3-7
|13-10
|Penn State PSU
|4-5
|12-10
|Rutgers RUTG
|1-9
|12-11
|Nebraska NEB
|4-5
|10-11
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
170th
Points Per Possession
MSU
1.057
Avg
1.057
Leader
1.234 UCLA
Rank
218th
Points Per Game
MSU
72.1
Avg
73.9
Leader
93.3 CIT
Rank
76th
Points Allowed Per Game
MSU
68.2
Avg
72.1
Leader
53.7 UVA
Rank
47th
Field Goal %
MSU
.475
Avg
.445
Leader
.529 UCLA