College Basketball > Teams >

Michigan State Spartans

12/27 Minnesota Golden Gophers
@ MINN
W 75-74
12/30 Northwestern Wildcats
vs NU
W 52-61
1/4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
vs RUTG
W 65-93
1/7 Penn State Nittany Lions
@ PSU
L 63-72
1/11 Minnesota Golden Gophers
vs MINN
W 47-65
1/15 Ohio State Buckeyes
@ OSU
L 67-72
1/21 Indiana Hoosiers
@ IND
1/24 Purdue Boilermakers
vs PUR
1/29 Michigan Wolverines
vs MICH
2/2 Nebraska Cornhuskers
@ NEB
Full Schedule
Full
Schedule
Mail: The long fall of St. John's; most underrated teams; more
Dec 14 Seth Davis/Sports Illustrated
Mail: The long fall of St. John's; most underrated teams; more

The Latest

TV Listings >>

TOP HEADLINES
1 MSU pulls away in second half to beat Youngstown State 77-57
2 Judge dismisses sex charges against Mateen Cleaves
3 Short-handed Spartans hold off Oral Roberts 80-76
4 Turnovers doom Spartans in 78-69 loss at Duke
5 MSU edges Wichita State for third place in Battle 4 Atlantis
More Local News >>

NCAA Tournament Outlook

All
RPI AP Coaches SOS Top 25
34 NR NR 8 1-4

Standings

All
2016-17 Big Ten Standings Conf Ovr
Maryland Terrapins Maryland MD 4-1 16-2
Northwestern Wildcats Northwestern NU 4-2 15-4
Minnesota Golden Gophers Minnesota MINN 3-3 15-4
Wisconsin Badgers Wisconsin WIS 3-1 14-3
Purdue Boilermakers Purdue PUR 3-2 14-4
Indiana Hoosiers Indiana IND 2-3 12-6
Michigan Wolverines Michigan MICH 2-3 12-6
Illinois Fighting Illini Illinois ILL 2-3 12-6
Michigan State Spartans Michigan State MSU 4-2 12-7
Penn State Nittany Lions Penn State PSU 3-2 11-7
Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio St OSU 1-4 11-7
Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa IOWA 3-3 11-8
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rutgers RUTG 0-6 11-8
Nebraska Cornhuskers Nebraska NEB 3-2 9-8

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
198th
Points Per Possession
MSU
1.044
Avg
1.056
Leader
1.245 UCLA
Rank
223rd
Points Per Game
MSU
72.0
Avg
74.0
Leader
95.7 CIT
Rank
70th
Points Allowed Per Game
MSU
67.0
Avg
71.9
Leader
53.4 UVA
Rank
61st
Field Goal %
MSU
.472
Avg
.445
Leader
.536 CREIGH