Michigan State Spartans

12/30 Northwestern Wildcats
vs NU
W 52-61
1/4 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
vs RUTG
W 65-93
1/7 Penn State Nittany Lions
@ PSU
L 63-72
1/11 Minnesota Golden Gophers
vs MINN
W 47-65
1/15 Ohio State Buckeyes
@ OSU
L 67-72
1/21 Indiana Hoosiers
@ IND
L 75-82
1/24 Purdue Boilermakers
vs PUR
1/29 Michigan Wolverines
vs MICH
2/2 Nebraska Cornhuskers
@ NEB
2/7 Michigan Wolverines
@ MICH
TOP HEADLINES
1 MSU pulls away in second half to beat Youngstown State 77-57
2 Judge dismisses sex charges against Mateen Cleaves
3 Short-handed Spartans hold off Oral Roberts 80-76
4 Turnovers doom Spartans in 78-69 loss at Duke
5 MSU edges Wichita State for third place in Battle 4 Atlantis
NCAA Tournament Outlook

All
RPI AP Coaches SOS Top 25
34 NR NR 7 1-4

Standings

All
2016-17 Big Ten Standings Conf Ovr
Maryland Terrapins Maryland MD 5-1 17-2
Wisconsin Badgers Wisconsin WIS 5-1 16-3
Purdue Boilermakers Purdue PUR 5-2 16-4
Northwestern Wildcats Northwestern NU 4-2 15-4
Minnesota Golden Gophers Minnesota MINN 3-4 15-5
Indiana Hoosiers Indiana IND 4-3 14-6
Michigan Wolverines Michigan MICH 3-4 13-7
Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio St OSU 2-4 12-7
Michigan State Spartans Michigan State MSU 4-3 12-8
Illinois Fighting Illini Illinois ILL 2-5 12-8
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rutgers RUTG 1-6 12-8
Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa IOWA 3-4 11-9
Penn State Nittany Lions Penn State PSU 3-4 11-9
Nebraska Cornhuskers Nebraska NEB 3-4 9-10

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
198th
Points Per Possession
MSU
1.044
Avg
1.057
Leader
1.247 UCLA
Rank
229th
Points Per Game
MSU
72.0
Avg
74.0
Leader
95.6 CIT
Rank
69th
Points Allowed Per Game
MSU
67.0
Avg
72.0
Leader
53.5 UVA
Rank
62nd
Field Goal %
MSU
.472
Avg
.445
Leader
.536 UCLA