NCAA Tournament Outlook
All
|RPI
|AP
|Coaches
|SOS
|Top 25
|34
|NR
|NR
|7
|1-4
Standings
All
|2016-17 Big Ten Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Maryland MD
|5-1
|17-2
|Wisconsin WIS
|5-1
|16-3
|Purdue PUR
|5-2
|16-4
|Northwestern NU
|4-2
|15-4
|Minnesota MINN
|3-4
|15-5
|Indiana IND
|4-3
|14-6
|Michigan MICH
|3-4
|13-7
|Ohio St OSU
|2-4
|12-7
|Michigan State MSU
|4-3
|12-8
|Illinois ILL
|2-5
|12-8
|Rutgers RUTG
|1-6
|12-8
|Iowa IOWA
|3-4
|11-9
|Penn State PSU
|3-4
|11-9
|Nebraska NEB
|3-4
|9-10
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
198th
Points Per Possession
MSU
1.044
Avg
1.057
Leader
1.247 UCLA
Rank
229th
Points Per Game
MSU
72.0
Avg
74.0
Leader
95.6 CIT
Rank
69th
Points Allowed Per Game
MSU
67.0
Avg
72.0
Leader
53.5 UVA
Rank
62nd
Field Goal %
MSU
.472
Avg
.445
Leader
.536 UCLA