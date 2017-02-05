MSU wins on road for first time since Dec. 27
Feb 3 | foxsports
Bracket Watch: The ACC could be headed for a record
Jan 31 | Stewart Mandel
MSU ends three-game skid with 70-62 victory over Michigan
Jan 30 | foxsports
Expert predictions: SI writers make midseason picks for Final Four & more
Jan 17 | SI.com Staff/Sports Illustrated
TV Listings »
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News »
NCAA Tournament Outlook
All
|RPI
|AP
|Coaches
|SOS
|Top 25
|48
|NR
|NR
|19
|1-5
Standings
All
|2016-17 Big Ten Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Wisconsin WIS
|9-1
|20-3
|Maryland MD
|8-2
|20-3
|Purdue PUR
|8-3
|19-5
|Northwestern NU
|7-3
|18-5
|Minnesota MINN
|4-6
|16-7
|Indiana IND
|5-6
|15-9
|Michigan State MSU
|6-4
|14-9
|Michigan MICH
|4-6
|14-9
|Iowa IOWA
|6-5
|14-10
|Ohio St OSU
|4-7
|14-10
|Illinois ILL
|3-8
|13-11
|Rutgers RUTG
|2-9
|13-11
|Penn State PSU
|4-7
|12-12
|Nebraska NEB
|4-7
|10-13
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
169th
Points Per Possession
MSU
1.060
Avg
1.058
Leader
1.242 UCLA
Rank
221st
Points Per Game
MSU
72.1
Avg
73.8
Leader
93.1 CIT
Rank
68th
Points Allowed Per Game
MSU
67.9
Avg
72.2
Leader
54.0 UVA
Rank
40th
Field Goal %
MSU
.478
Avg
.445
Leader
.535 UCLA