MSU wins on road for first time since Dec. 27
22h | foxsports
Bracket Watch: The ACC could be headed for a record
Jan 31 | Stewart Mandel
MSU ends three-game skid with 70-62 victory over Michigan
Jan 30 | foxsports
Expert predictions: SI writers make midseason picks for Final Four & more
Jan 17 | SI.com Staff/Sports Illustrated
TV Listings »
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News »
NCAA Tournament Outlook
All
|RPI
|AP
|Coaches
|SOS
|Top 25
|45
|NR
|NR
|16
|1-5
Standings
All
|2016-17 Big Ten Standings
|Conf
|Ovr
|Maryland MD
|8-1
|20-2
|Wisconsin WIS
|8-1
|19-3
|Purdue PUR
|7-3
|18-5
|Northwestern NU
|7-3
|18-5
|Minnesota MINN
|3-6
|15-7
|Indiana IND
|5-5
|15-8
|Michigan MICH
|4-5
|14-8
|Michigan State MSU
|6-4
|14-9
|Iowa IOWA
|5-5
|13-10
|Ohio St OSU
|3-7
|13-10
|Illinois ILL
|3-7
|13-10
|Penn State PSU
|4-6
|12-11
|Rutgers RUTG
|1-9
|12-11
|Nebraska NEB
|4-6
|10-12
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
167th
Points Per Possession
MSU
1.060
Avg
1.057
Leader
1.239 UCLA
Rank
220th
Points Per Game
MSU
72.1
Avg
73.9
Leader
93.2 CIT
Rank
70th
Points Allowed Per Game
MSU
67.9
Avg
72.2
Leader
53.4 UVA
Rank
39th
Field Goal %
MSU
.478
Avg
.445
Leader
.531 UCLA