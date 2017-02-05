College Basketball > Teams >

Michigan State Spartans

1/11 Minnesota Golden Gophers
vs MINN
W 47-65
1/15 Ohio State Buckeyes
@ OSU
L 67-72
1/21 Indiana Hoosiers
@ IND
L 75-82
1/24 Purdue Boilermakers
vs PUR
L 84-73
1/29 Michigan Wolverines
vs MICH
W 62-70
2/2 Nebraska Cornhuskers
@ NEB
W 72-61
2/7 Michigan Wolverines
@ MICH
2/11 Iowa Hawkeyes
vs IOWA
2/14 Ohio State Buckeyes
vs OSU
2/18 Purdue Boilermakers
@ PUR
TOP HEADLINES
1 MSU wins on road for first time since Dec. 27
2 MSU ends three-game skid with 70-62 victory over Michigan
3 MSU pulls away in second half to beat Youngstown State 77-57
4 Judge dismisses sex charges against Mateen Cleaves
5 Short-handed Spartans hold off Oral Roberts 80-76
NCAA Tournament Outlook

RPI AP Coaches SOS Top 25
45 NR NR 16 1-5

Standings

2016-17 Big Ten Standings Conf Ovr
Maryland Terrapins Maryland MD 8-1 20-2
Wisconsin Badgers Wisconsin WIS 8-1 19-3
Purdue Boilermakers Purdue PUR 7-3 18-5
Northwestern Wildcats Northwestern NU 7-3 18-5
Minnesota Golden Gophers Minnesota MINN 3-6 15-7
Indiana Hoosiers Indiana IND 5-5 15-8
Michigan Wolverines Michigan MICH 4-5 14-8
Michigan State Spartans Michigan State MSU 6-4 14-9
Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa IOWA 5-5 13-10
Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio St OSU 3-7 13-10
Illinois Fighting Illini Illinois ILL 3-7 13-10
Penn State Nittany Lions Penn State PSU 4-6 12-11
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rutgers RUTG 1-9 12-11
Nebraska Cornhuskers Nebraska NEB 4-6 10-12

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
167th
Points Per Possession
MSU
1.060
Avg
1.057
Leader
1.239 UCLA
Rank
220th
Points Per Game
MSU
72.1
Avg
73.9
Leader
93.2 CIT
Rank
70th
Points Allowed Per Game
MSU
67.9
Avg
72.2
Leader
53.4 UVA
Rank
39th
Field Goal %
MSU
.478
Avg
.445
Leader
.531 UCLA