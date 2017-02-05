College Basketball > Teams >

Michigan State Spartans

1/11 Minnesota Golden Gophers
vs MINN
W 47-65
1/15 Ohio State Buckeyes
@ OSU
L 67-72
1/21 Indiana Hoosiers
@ IND
L 75-82
1/24 Purdue Boilermakers
vs PUR
L 84-73
1/29 Michigan Wolverines
vs MICH
W 62-70
2/2 Nebraska Cornhuskers
@ NEB
W 72-61
2/7 Michigan Wolverines
@ MICH
2/11 Iowa Hawkeyes
vs IOWA
2/14 Ohio State Buckeyes
vs OSU
2/18 Purdue Boilermakers
@ PUR
TOP HEADLINES
1 MSU wins on road for first time since Dec. 27
2 MSU ends three-game skid with 70-62 victory over Michigan
3 MSU pulls away in second half to beat Youngstown State 77-57
4 Judge dismisses sex charges against Mateen Cleaves
5 Short-handed Spartans hold off Oral Roberts 80-76
NCAA Tournament Outlook

RPI AP Coaches SOS Top 25
48 NR NR 19 1-5

Standings

2016-17 Big Ten Standings Conf Ovr
Wisconsin Badgers Wisconsin WIS 9-1 20-3
Maryland Terrapins Maryland MD 8-2 20-3
Purdue Boilermakers Purdue PUR 8-3 19-5
Northwestern Wildcats Northwestern NU 7-3 18-5
Minnesota Golden Gophers Minnesota MINN 4-6 16-7
Indiana Hoosiers Indiana IND 5-6 15-9
Michigan State Spartans Michigan State MSU 6-4 14-9
Michigan Wolverines Michigan MICH 4-6 14-9
Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa IOWA 6-5 14-10
Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio St OSU 4-7 14-10
Illinois Fighting Illini Illinois ILL 3-8 13-11
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Rutgers RUTG 2-9 13-11
Penn State Nittany Lions Penn State PSU 4-7 12-12
Nebraska Cornhuskers Nebraska NEB 4-7 10-13

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
169th
Points Per Possession
MSU
1.060
Avg
1.058
Leader
1.242 UCLA
Rank
221st
Points Per Game
MSU
72.1
Avg
73.8
Leader
93.1 CIT
Rank
68th
Points Allowed Per Game
MSU
67.9
Avg
72.2
Leader
54.0 UVA
Rank
40th
Field Goal %
MSU
.478
Avg
.445
Leader
.535 UCLA