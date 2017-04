With the NCAA tournament complete, the basketball world will now turn its attention to what’s next – namely the NBA Draft. Many key players have already announced their intentions to declare, with more to come between now and the April 23rd deadline.

But looking back on the tournament it’s worth asking: Did any players help their draft stock in the eyes of the NBA? The answer is yes. While the NBA has known about most of these guys since their high school days, it never hurts to have a good game or two (or six) in March.

So who helped their draft stock in the NCAA tournament? Here are seven names.