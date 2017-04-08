This season’s college basketball award winners, led by Frank Mason III

On Friday night, the best and brightest in college basketball got together in Los Angeles for the annual "College Basketball Awards" show.
Several awards were handed out, including the John R. Wooden Award for the National Player of the Year. Here are the winners:
Adam HungerAdam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
John R. Wooden Award (men's player of the year): Frank Mason, Kansas
Add another award to Mason's trophy case, as the AP Player of the Year and Oscar Robertson Trophy winner took home the John R. Wooden Award as national player of the year. The 5-foot-11 guard from Kansas averaged 20.9 points and 5.2 assists, leading the Jayhawks to a 13th straight Big 12 title. Mason beat out the likes of UCLA's Lonzo Ball and Villanova's Josh Hart to take home the award.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
John R. Wooden Award (women's player of the year): Kelsey Plum, Washington
Plum was named the women's national player of the year after finishing a record-setting career at Washington. Plum led the nation in scoring in 2017 at 31.7 points per game, while also setting a new NCAA women's record with 3,527 career points.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Bob Cousy Award (top point guard): Frank Mason, Kansas
Mason also took home the Cousy Award as the top point guard in college basketball this season. He beat out the likes of Ball and Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Jerry West Award (top shooting guard): Malik Monk, Kentucky
Monk was electric all season and capped a memorable freshman campaign by capturing the Jerry West Award as the sport's top shooting guard. He averaged 19.8 points per game in his only season at Kentucky and had one of the best individual performances when he tallied 47 points in a victory over North Carolina in December.
USA TODAY SportsBrian Spurlock
Julius Erving Award (top small forward): Josh Hart, Villanova
Hart led Villanova to a national title in 2016 and had an even better 2017 season individually, taking home the Erving Award as the nation's top small forward. The senior from Maryland averaged a team-high 18.7 points per game this season, to go along with 6.4 rebounds and just under three assists per game.
Getty Images
Karl Malone Award (top power forward): Johnathan Motley, Baylor
In arguably the most controversial vote of the night, Baylor's Motley took home the Malone Award as the nation's top power forward after averaging 17.3 points and just under 10 rebounds per game this season. Many were surprised that Purdue's Caleb Swanigan, who averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds (second nationally) didn't win this one.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (top center): Przemek Karnowski
The Zags might have come up just short of a national championship, but that didn't stop Karnowski from being named the nation's top center. The 7-footer from Poland averaged 12.2 points and just under six rebounds this season.