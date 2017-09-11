Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- It's time for us to be honest about Eli Manning. It's time for the Giants to start the process to find the new guy in a division that has Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz, and the NFC with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, and players who can make plays with their feet. Every New York Giant drive looks the exact same. They can't run the football so Eli goes underneath several times or throws into double coverage. His touchdown-to-interception ratio isn't even 2 to 1.

There's two numbers here I'm going to throw at you that should trouble you. And they tell you the entire story. Number one is time of possession in the NFL. Philadelphia, Dallas, Raiders, and Green Bay, four of the top five teams last year in time of possession. Why? Not all of them had great O-lines. All of them had quarterbacks who can extend plays-- Eagles, Wentz, Cowboys, Dak, Raiders, Carr, Packers, Rodgers. Leaders in time of possession helps your defense out. Extend drives. Third down becomes first down. Play breaks down like most do.

Do you know who was bottom of the NFL in time of possession? Well, the first three are obvious-- San Francisco, Cleveland, and Chicago because they have terrible quarterbacks. But number four was the New York Giants, with offensive genius Ben McAdoo and Odell Beckham Jr.

What does that tell you? Eli Manning can't extend drives. It's 2017. He may look young, but he plays really old. Last night, against the Cowboys defense that doesn't have a premier pass rusher, that is average to below that in the secondary, 13 first downs, 4 for 12 on third, under five yards a pass, time of possession once again dreadful at 25 minutes--

Here's another set of numbers that should blow you away, and I think you'll be surprised. In Eli's career, the numbers on the left are when he's targeting Odell Beckham Jr. Oh, damn, he's good. 35 TBs, 7 picks, passer rating over 111. Everybody else-- that means Eli, take out Beckham in his career-- folks, that is sub-Andy Dalton.

Let's be honest. First it was Tom Coughlin, a Hall-of-Fame coach eventually who elevated him. Then it was defenses. Strahan, Tuck elevated him. Plaxico Burress elevated him. Now OBJ elevating him.

Every Giants series looks the same. They can't run. I'm not blaming him solely for that. But they know that Eli can't move, so they can cheat. Then it's a couple of underneath throws. He no longer throws very well deep or on the move. His accuracy, below average, even in his own division. I'm sorry. But even Kirk Cousins had better numbers last year.