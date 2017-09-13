What would Cleveland’s 21-game winning streak mean if the Indians don’t win the World Series?

The Speak For Yourself crew talks about the Cleveland Indians and their 21-game winning streak.

More Speak for Yourself Videos

What would Cleveland's 21-game winning streak mean if the Indians don't win the World Series?

What would Cleveland's 21-game winning streak mean if the Indians don't win the World Series?

5 hours ago

Bill O'Brien has not mishandled the QB situation in Houston and here is why

Bill O'Brien has not mishandled the QB situation in Houston and here is why

6 hours ago

Here is why Andrew Luck needs Jim Harbaugh

Here is why Andrew Luck needs Jim Harbaugh

1 day ago

Adrian Peterson still thinks he is great and he is not

Adrian Peterson still thinks he is great and he is not

1 day ago

Whitlock: Colts will bring Jim Harbaugh in to replace Chuck Pagano

Whitlock: Colts will bring Jim Harbaugh in to replace Chuck Pagano

2 days ago

Vick on Falcons offense: "They'll get it together, they just need some time"

Vick on Falcons offense: "They'll get it together, they just need some time"

2 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»