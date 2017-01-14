A timeline of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather saga

July 2, 2015

While promoting his fight against Chad Mendes at UFC 189, McGregor stoppped the "Conan O'Brien Show" to talk all things fighting. McGregor was asked if he would ever think about taking on Mayweather in a boxing match, and the answer was a resounding, "Duh!"

"If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather — I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180 million?" McGregor said.