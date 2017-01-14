A timeline of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather saga
The dream fight between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and boxing great Floyd Mayweather is inching closer to a reality. Here's how we got to this point...WP
July 2, 2015
While promoting his fight against Chad Mendes at UFC 189, McGregor stoppped the "Conan O'Brien Show" to talk all things fighting. McGregor was asked if he would ever think about taking on Mayweather in a boxing match, and the answer was a resounding, "Duh!"
"If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather — I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180 million?" McGregor said.
January 4, 2016
While discussing fellow boxer Andre Ward and the lack of attention he's recieved despite his immense talent, Mayweather used McGregor and former UFC champ Ronda Rousey as examples of how racism is still pervasive in sports.
January 5, 2016
McGregor fires back at Mayweather in an Instagram post, demanding that he never "bring race into my success again."
Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
May 3, 2016
Amir Khan says he could take McGregor on in MMA ... no one really cared.Dave Thompson/Getty Images
May 6, 2016
UK tabloid The Sun reports that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are on the verge of a billion-dollar fight.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC
May 6, 2016
Dana White immediately refutes the reports, saying that, "it's just a tabloid story."Getty Images Getty Images
May 9, 2016
Mayweather admits that he actually started the rumors of a potential superfight and says a fight between him and McGregor is "possible" regardless of what Dana White says.
May 11, 2016
Dana White says he hasn't talking to anyone about a potential fight between McGregor and Mayweather, but if Mayweather wants the fight he can call him.
May 16, 2016
Mayweather says he's happily retired and would only consider coming back to boxing for a fight with McGregor.Getty Images Getty Images
May 22, 2016
McGregor scoffs at Mayweather's alleged offer and says that the pound-four-pound great "needs me, I don't need him."Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
May 25, 2016
McGregor takes a shot at his haters, including Mayweather, in an explicit Instagram post.
#MoneyMcGregorWhatsFloydGonnaDo?Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC
May 31, 2016
Mayweather posts mock-up poster of potential bout vs. McGregor and gets flamed for it on social media.
July 6, 2016
McGregor says he runs the fight game and claims if he'd focused on boxing, he'd be neck-and-neck with Mayweather.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC
December 15, 2016
In another attempt to troll McGregor, Mayweather Facetime's Nate Diaz and tells him he plans to "put the finishing touches" on the Irishman.
November 15, 2016
McGergor tells reporters that the only reason the fight with Mayweather hasn't happened is because "Money" is trying to scrape up enough cash.
"He's running around the Showtime offices begging for those executives to come up with $100 million cash for me, to fight me. So as soon as he gets my money, we can fight."Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Adam Hunger
November 30, 2016
Conor McGregor obtains his boxing license in California. Despite the fact that Mayweather doesn't fight in California, the move feuded speculation on the potential superfight.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC
December 1, 2016
Mayweather's camp calls McGregor's decision to get a boxing license a "calculated effort to gain more fans."
December 9, 2016
Oddsmakers release odds for the potential fight after the news broke about McGregor's boxing license. Mayweather was highly favored.
January 11, 2017
Mayweather reiterates a fight with McGregor is the only bout he'd consider for his return and offers "Notorious" $15 million.NBAE/Getty Images Nathaniel S. Butler
January 11, 2016
McGregor responds to Mayweather's offer with an attack on his past.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
January 13, 2017
Dana White joins Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" and makes Mayweather a counteroffer of $25 million for each fighter.Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas
January 13, 2017
Mayweather literally laughs at Dana White's offer of $25 million to fight McGregor.Getty Images Ethan Miller