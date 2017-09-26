4 reasons why Dak Prescott is absolutely a franchise QB

Colin Cowherd talks Dak.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

4 reasons why Dak Prescott is absolutely a franchise QB

4 reasons why Dak Prescott is absolutely a franchise QB

15 mins ago

Nick Wright: I really believe Dak is a special player

Nick Wright: I really believe Dak is a special player

2 hours ago

Skip: Dak Prescott is a natural born leader

Skip: Dak Prescott is a natural born leader

2 hours ago

Jason Garrett reflects on the last 48 hours for the Dallas Cowboys

Jason Garrett reflects on the last 48 hours for the Dallas Cowboys

12 hours ago

Jerry Jones: 'I've Never Been More Proud'

Jerry Jones: 'I've Never Been More Proud'

12 hours ago

Hurricane Maria Relief & Recovery | Rangers Live

Hurricane Maria Relief & Recovery | Rangers Live

13 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»