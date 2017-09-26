4 reasons why Dak Prescott is absolutely a franchise QB
Colin Cowherd talks Dak.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
4 reasons why Dak Prescott is absolutely a franchise QB
15 mins ago
Nick Wright: I really believe Dak is a special player
2 hours ago
Skip: Dak Prescott is a natural born leader
2 hours ago
Jason Garrett reflects on the last 48 hours for the Dallas Cowboys
12 hours ago
Jerry Jones: 'I've Never Been More Proud'
12 hours ago
Hurricane Maria Relief & Recovery | Rangers Live
13 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED