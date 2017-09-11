Show Transcript Hide Transcript

NICK WRIGHT: The Giants did not make it past their own 35-yard line in the entire first half. They didn't have 50 yards of offense in the first half. They were as impotent as any offense you will ever see. And that's not who they are when Odell's out there.

CRIS CARTER: And I have to tell the truth. I talked to Odell yesterday morning. And I'm not going to say I had to talk him out of playing, but I tried to talk some sense into him. Because when he woke up yesterday morning, he had worked out the day before. And that's the way you do it with a high ankle sprain, because you want to see the next day how much soreness.

So he was pretty sore yesterday. But he wanted to play. And he was going to go to the stadium. He was going to keep getting treatment throughout the day. He was going to go to the stadium and work out and try to play.

Now, the medical staff and the Giants-- they did the best thing for him. Because he was not fit to be in that game. But man, did he want to play, Nick.

NICK WRIGHT: And they needed him.

CRIS CARTER: I mean, he wanted to play. He was like, regardless, I might hurt myself. It could-- because a lot of times, when you play with a high ankle sprain, you're a skilled guy. It hampers you all season. Then you end up getting a bone spur in the front of your ankle. And then about 18 months, two years, you need surgery to get it removed.

So I mean, he really wanted to be out there. So it hurt him to be sitting on that sideline.

JENNA WOLFE: Nick, you had the New York Giants going to the Super Bowl.

NICK WRIGHT: I did.

JENNA WOLFE: How could you pick a team to go to the Super Bowl with everything you know, when there is such a marked difference between playing with a player and playing without a player?

NICK WRIGHT: Because I think--

JENNA WOLFE: If this team could play the way it played without one guy in the lineup-- I know it's their best guy-- but without one guy in the lineup, is astounding to me, that you think they had enough tools all around to be able to go to the Super Bowl.

NICK WRIGHT: Listen, in defense of the Giants, that defense is still that defense. The Cowboys, since Dak Prescott took over-- they have scored at least 20 points in every game he's played in except five. Three of those five are the three games they played against the Giants. The Cowboys under Dak have never broken 20 points against this Giants defense. The defense is still great.

If you'd have told me going into the game, you're going to hold Dallas to 19 points, who do you got? I got the Giants if Odell's playing. I've been trying to tell America for a year and a half now--

CRIS CARTER: Tell them one more time, Nick.

NICK WRIGHT: --that Odell Beckham is the best player in the league. Throw the quarterbacks out of it. Quarterbacks are a different discussion entirely, because they're so much more impactful on every single play. But aside from quarterbacks, Odell is the best player in the league, the most important player in the league.

And you saw it. You saw that the Giants had no downfield passing. You saw that the Giants had no game-breakers. You saw that their running game couldn't get going. So had I-- I made that pick knowing Odell might miss week one. If I thought Odell was going to miss six weeks, I never would have made that pick. Once he gets on the field assuming the offensive line isn't totally inept, their offense is going to be good enough to go along with that great defense.

CRIS CARTER: And people always think he's a distraction. He actually gives the Giants juice. So for me, a lot of time, when you have a dominant personality, a dominant player, and then, right before the game, they announce him out, sometimes, in the locker room, there's an effect of, aw, wow. We've got to play without-- now, I don't know if that happened to the Giants. But that's what they looked like. They looked like they had lost their most important player before the game, and the air was out of the balloon before they even went on the field.