Alex Morgan shines as USWNT routs New Zealand in friendly

Full match highlights between the United States and New Zealand.

More Soccer Videos

Alex Morgan shines as USWNT routs New Zealand in friendly

Alex Morgan shines as USWNT routs New Zealand in friendly

Just now

Meet Weston McKennie, Schalke's lively American midfielder

Meet Weston McKennie, Schalke's lively American midfielder

20 hours ago

Christian Pulisic nominated for Europe's 'Golden Boy Award'

Christian Pulisic nominated for Europe's 'Golden Boy Award'

20 hours ago

James Rodriguez leads Bayern to victory against Schalke in first Bundesliga start

James Rodriguez leads Bayern to victory against Schalke in first Bundesliga start

20 hours ago

FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

21 hours ago

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen | 2017-18 Bundesliga Highlights

21 hours ago

More Soccer Videos»