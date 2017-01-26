You’ll want to watch this soul-crushing volley from every single angle

Aaron West

We’re barely at the end of January, and we’ve already had an overflowing bounty of beautiful goals. This one from Souleymane Doukara though? It makes me feel feelings inside. Feelings of warmth. Feelings of happiness. Feelings of “fam, how did he hit this ball so hard? Is the ball ok? Can soccer balls feel pain?”

Never mind those dumb questions, just watch this.

That is a real thing that happened. That wasn’t a weapons test being conducted on the field, that was a human using his body to catapult a soccer ball faster than the eye can track.

Watch it again from this angle.

Now, watch it on loop. Over and over again.

Is it too early to scream “PUSKAS” from the rafters? Absolutely. Am I still going to do it? Shut up, you don’t know me.

