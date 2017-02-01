What is going on with Sacramento’s MLS expansion bid? It’s messy

Sacramento has looked like the surest bet to get an MLS expansion team for years. They had deep-pocketed owners, the best support in all of lower division soccer and a stadium deal done. Hell, they only had competition from one other major league sports team in one of the country’s 20 biggest markets. They were a slam dunk, so when they submitted their bid for a team by Tuesday’s deadline, it looked like everything was going according to play. They’d put their bid in and some time later this year, MLS would announce that Sacramento would get one of the two next expansion teams.

However, since Sacramento has submitted their bid, it’s become clear that it is anything but straightforward. They still have incredible support, a stadium deal and minimal competition in a good market, but now it appears as if ownership is in flux. And ownership only happens to be the most important aspect of any MLS expansion bid.

While it had long been presumed that Sacramento’s MLS expansion bid would be one from the Republic, the successful USL team, it was revealed that the bid did not actually include them. Instead, it was submitted by Kevin Nagle, one of the owners of the Republic who has disassociated himself from the club for the bid. The Republic’s founders weren’t involved anymore, nor was the brand or existing team involved. It was just Nagle.

Unsurprisingly, the Republic were not pleased.

“This is deeply troubling to us … If the bid submitted yesterday by Mr. Nagle did not include Sacramento Republic FC, it was in violation of our agreements and without our authorization; and we will take this up with the appropriate parties immediately,” read a statement from the club.

Clearly, this wasn’t what the club had in mind. They believed they were in it with Nagle.

Meanwhile, Nagle played it pretty straight, saying that he hoped to come to an agreement with the Republic.

“We have always been and are committed to finalizing a compelling partnership and we will work with all parties in good faith to ensure this happens,” said Nagle’s statement.

This rift could do damage to Sacramento’s chances of getting a team. MLS said that they hoped the city getting behind a single bid and ownership group would be best — implying that Nagle and the Republic getting back on the same page would be ideal — but that they would give Sacramento time to sort things out and didn’t side with one or the other.

Meanwhile, the city is ready to get involved.

“I am not going to allow a private business dispute to get in the way of Sacramento getting what it deserves – a major league soccer franchise,” Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement. “I am asking the parties to meet with me at City Hall to immediately resolve all remaining issues. The city’s interests come first.”

The city has an agreement for a stadium, which would be built on railyards near downtown along with a large development. Exactly which group, the Republic or Nagle, has the rights to that deal or whether the city is willing to sign the deal with either side individually remains to be seen.

What is clear is that there is serious drama and a potential problem for Sacramento’s bid, one that had previously been favored in large part because everything was taken care of. There was no drama or hurdles left to clear. That’s certainly not the case anymore and it could cost them an expansion team.