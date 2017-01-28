A goalkeeper got a red card for taking a pee break behind the goal

Well, here’s a new way to get a red card.

Shettleston goalkeeper Gary Whyte found himself in quite the predicament on Saturday, it seems. His club was up on the score sheet vs. Shotts Bon Accord in the second half when nature called. He decided to answer it and … it didn’t go so well.

Shettleston goalkeeper Gary Whyte sent off after 72 minutes for having a pee behind the goals — Shotts Bon Accord (@ShottsBonAccord) January 28, 2017

With less than 20 minutes left, he slipped away behind the goal to take care of business and when he got back, he was greeted with a red card. If you’re playing red card bingo at home, you can check off the “taking a bathroom break behind the goal” square now.

Shettleston manager John Fallon Jr. said, according to the Scottish Sun: “He was ready to take his by kick and he shouted over to the linesman that he needed the toilet. The linesman said to him, ‘We can’t stop play.’ Before he took his goal kick, he ran behind the goals and went up to the wall to do a pee. Then he came back on and the referee has sent him off.

“There’s nothing about it in the rule book so we’re all a bit confused.”

In the end, Shettleston held onto their lead and nabbed all three points in West of Scotland Super League First Division. But as for Whyte, guess you could say that Shettleston had a leaky defense and he paid the price for it.

Let this be a lesson to all: Use halftime breaks wisely.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER