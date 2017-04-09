Watch this gorgeous Jozy Altidore backheel give Sebastian Giovinco his first goal of the season

It’s been a long six weeks for Sebastian Giovinco. The one-time MLS MVP, who has been so consistently good for Toronto FC, came into Saturday without yet having scored a goal this season.

But that changed early on vs. Atlanta United, thanks to a beautiful assist from Jozy Altidore. Check it out:

That is some top-shelf stuff from Giovinco and Altidore, the most potent goal-scoring duo in MLS. Victor Vazquez floats a ball toward Altidore and the USMNT striker’s touch is absolutely perfect. With the outside of the boot, he flicks the ball behind him and into the path of Giovinco who makes no mistake on the finish.

It’s a beautiful combination between the Toronto FC’s two leading men. If TFC can get some more of that out of the pairing, who could rule out a return trip to the MLS Cup?

While it’s Giovinco’s first goal for Toronto in 2017, it’s Altidore’s second assist on the season. There’s probably plenty more where that came from.

