Watch this stunning wondergoal from the Military World Cup

There’s a lot of soccer happening in the world at any given time, so you’re forgiven if you didn’t know the CISM World Cup, which is for military members, is happening right now in Oman.

Although the event may be quite different than the actual FIFA World Cup, when tournament soccer is involved, thrilling things can happen. Enter Derek Byrne, a member of Ireland’s defense forces and a player for the amateur club Usher Celtic.

He delivered this jaw-dropping goal vs. the USA:

What. A. Goal.

Byrne controls the cross with his chest, flicks the ball off his right foot and onto his left foot for the volleyed strike. Three touches with the ball never hitting the ground and a cool finish — someone let the FIFA Puskas committee know because we’ve got an early goal of the year contender.

Even as Ireland crushed the USA, 6-1, neither side made it out of the group stage and their CISM World Cup is over. But goals like this, they outlast any tournament.

Well done, Byrne, on the goal of a lifetime. If some clubs come calling with a contract offer, we won’t be surprised.

