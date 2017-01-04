Watch Porto player get red carded after ref bumps into him in bizarre decision

Sometimes there is just no justice in soccer. When a referee makes a horrible call, everyone has no choice but to deal with it. And on Tuesday, we got a new contender for the Worst Referee Decision Ever.

Porto player Danilo was minding his own business in the 79th minute against Moreirense when referee Luis Godinho bumped into him. The ref’s reaction? To give Danilo a second yellow card and send him off.

Danilo, as you might expect, was not too pleased with the decision. He posted a video clip of the ref bumping into him with a statement: “I reviewed the footage a hundred times and can honestly not understand the criteria of this gentleman’s decision.”

The video evidence is pretty darn clear and it’s easy to see why Danilo is upset. (The red comes out of the ref’s pocket after the clip ends.)

Danilo was tracking back with his eyes focused on the action up the pitch when the referee, doing the same thing, bumped into him. Danilo doesn’t seem to notice the person who ran into him is the referee and instinctively pushed him away, but it was hardly a violent reaction.

The card may have affected the outcome of the match, too: Porto lost to Moreirense, 1-0. Harsh.

Maybe when video replay is made official, it will prevent these sorts of ridiculous red cards from happening. But that is cold comfort for Danilo.

