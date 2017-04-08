Watch Mario Balotelli’s hilarious method for passing airport security

Mario Balotelli is flying high after his stellar performance on Friday for Nice. He scored twice in a 2-1 win at Lille and he’s now on 15 goals in 24 appearances this season for the Ligue 1 side.

So when he went through airport security to head back to Nice, he decided to add a little flair to it:

#metaldetector Who else do the controls in the airport like this? Let me see😂.. Issa nissa and good night everybody 🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Mario Balotelli🇮🇹🗿👪 (@mb459) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Yes, that is ‘Super Mario’ doing a knee slide through a metal detector at the airport in Lille. The rehashed goal celebration was perfectly executed and, luckily for him, the staff at the airport seemed amused by his antics.

Side note: We can only imagine how much jewelry he has to remove before going through one of those metal detectors.

Hey, if he keeps scoring goals at his current rate, he’s earned the right to goof off a little bit, right?

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER