Watch Lionel Messi match record for the most La Liga teams scored against

Heading into Saturday, Las Palmas were the last team that Lionel Messi hadn’t yet conquered. He scored against every other team he’d faced in La Liga — all 34 of them — but Las Palmas were the remaining holdout.

It didn’t take long for Barcelona to rectify the situation in a dominant display and 5-0 victory on Saturday. In the 53rd minute, a fortuitous rebound fell to the feet of Messi, serving up the milestone goal on a silver platter.

Try and try again, @TeamMessi finally gets his goal of the night. https://t.co/bE8r2xj46q — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 14, 2017

With that, Messi has matched a record set by Raúl González, the for­mer Real Madrid player who scored against 35 different teams in La Liga. Across all competitions, Messi has now scored against 68 different teams, which is a stunning milestone.

This was the second time that Barcelona had faced Las Palmas, but Messi suffered an injury just eight minutes into that match-up, leaving him with out his record-tying goal.

Mission complete. Leo #Messi: 35 goals against 35 different La Liga opponents #FCBLasPalmas pic.twitter.com/ujNrREuqLA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 14, 2017

While Las Palmas managed to go a while without suffering the fate of being bested by Messi, other teams haven’t been so lucky. His favorite teams to score against are Atletico Madrid and Sevilla with 21 goals each, followed by Osasuna and Valencia, with 19 each.

For those who are wondering, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against 31 different La Liga teams, which is four teams less than Messi now.

