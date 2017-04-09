This striker snuck up behind the goalkeeper, stole the ball and scored an amazing last minute winner

It’s actually amazing that goalkeepers still fall for this one, but in the year of our lord, 2017, Chivas striker Carlos Fierro still somehow got away with the oldest trick in the book.

With the match tied up at 2-2 in the 93rd minute, Fierro waited behind the goalkeeper, waiting till he dropped the ball to sneak in, pick it off his boot, then keep his composure to beat the keeper once again, evade a couple defenders and score the winner.

It’s really great work from Fierro, and the presence of mind (or laziness) to chill behind the keeper in hopes that he’d let his guard down has to be commended. But the man in goal? Bro, what are you doing?

We’ve all seen the YouTube highlight videos of strikers stealing the ball off goalkeepers. It’s always a possibility, and most keepers give the requisite shoulder check juuuuust to make sure nobody’s hiding behind them, waiting to put them on the highlight reel in the worst way. This time though, the keeper didn’t check.

Maybe that’s why Fierro’s goal put Chivas top of Mexico’s Liga MX, and left Puebla bitter and sad at the bottom of the table. Seriously, this goal was the difference in both of those.

It’s the little things.