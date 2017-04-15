Even David Villa couldn’t believe he scored this stunning world-class goal for NYCFC

Andre Blake is perhaps the best goalkeeper in MLS right now, and he’s proved it time and time again.

But David Villa, who had already been denied Friday night by Blake, decided to try a new way to beat the goalkeeper. He launched a rocket from halfway up the field and scored a goal that even Villa himself seemed shocked by.

You have to see it to believe it:

50 yards out. FIFTY. Just a ridiculous goal from @Guaje7Villa 🙊 https://t.co/YZY6UFo1Lv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 15, 2017

Two words: World. Class. New York City FC already looked set to beat the Philadelphia Union, but that 90th-minute goal was the cherry on top for a 2-0 win Friday night. It wasn’t Blake’s finest moment, but Villa’s audacity is something else.

Afterward, Villa was asked about the goal and he explained: “I was a little tired from running so I tried to score a goal.” Only Villa could be too tired to run up the field and decide to score from the halfway line.

Villa was named the MLS MVP last season and now with four goals and three assists in six games, he is picking up right where he left off last year. Scoring stunners like this one certainly won’t hurt his case either.

