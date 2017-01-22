Watch Antoine Griezmann score a beautiful equalizer to rescue a point for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann has become one of Europe’s most coveted players, and it’s really not hard to see why. The 25-year-old lit it up for club and country last year, earning himself a mention alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the conversation for the Ballon D’Or, and he’s continued to ball out in 2017.

Atleti as a whole haven’t been quite as on fire as Griez this season though, and they’re languishing in fourth place in La Liga. It’s not for a lack of effort on Griezmann’s part though, and he popped up to score his eighth league goal of the season against Athletic Bilbao, netting a late equalizer after this beautiful hit.

Should Athletic have closed him down? Yeah, probably. It’s usually not a great idea to give the third-best player in the world enough time and space to comb his hair, adjust his shorts, telephone his mother and then pick his spot – but still, the placement is perfect.

Griezmann is reportedly Manchester United’s top target this summer, and it’s perfectly obvious why. He’s young, prodigiously talented, versatile, best friends with Paul Pogba, and did we mention prodigiously talented? He’s capable of goals like this each and every weekend, and that’s why Atleti will have a huge battle on their hands keeping hold of him this summer.

If he keeps scoring like this, the chances of him staying at Atletico seem to be dwindling with every week.