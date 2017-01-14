Antoine Griezmann is also great at goalkeeper, as he proved in training

If the Ballon d’Or voting panel is to be believed, Antoine Griezmann is the third-best player in the world. And what makes him so good is his goal-scoring knack as a striker.

But as it turns out, he might have a future on the other end of the pitch. He slotted in as goalkeeper for Atletico Madrid training this week and, well, it’s hard to argue with the video evidence.

Credit to Saul Niguez for a nice, curling free kick that was heading near the upper-left corner. But Griezmann dived at full stretch to palm it away, which was pretty darn impressive.

The 5-foot-7 striker won’t be pushing Jan Oblak out of his starting goalkeeper spot anytime soon. But it’s nice to know that if Atletico Madrid gets into a crazy game scenario where they run out of subs and lose their goalkeeper, Griezmann can handle the job.

