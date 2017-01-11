This video of Philippe Coutinho as a kid shows he was amazing even back then

Philippe Coutinho makes a living embarrassing professional defenders now. Whether it’s running past them, dribbling them in circles, befuddling them with deft flicks or just scoring, he is incredible to watch.

And that’s not new for Coutinho. Thanks to the wonderful internet, we see that he was embarrassing defenders as a child too.

Coutinho playing futsal as a kid in Brazil. Always been a baller. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DprKgWOLgZ — Premier League (@EPLBible) January 11, 2017

That’s game after game, kid after kid, all being embarrassed. Spins, flicks, passes, goals, they’re all gorgeous. But the amazing thing is it doesn’t completely differ from what we see him do for Liverpool now. It’s just a bigger field, grass, tens of thousands of fans and he gets paid millions to do it. OK, it’s changed some, but it’s still just as cool as it was when he was a kid.