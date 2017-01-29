USMNT captain Michael Bradley says he is ‘sad and embarrassed’ by Trump’s immigration ban

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that banned citizens from seven countries from entering the United States. It also extended to people traveling with green cards and visas on a case-by-case basis, and when some people were detained at airports on Saturday, there were protests and demonstrations at airports around the country.

United States captain Michael Bradley was asked by Grant Wahl about his thoughts on the executive order on Saturday. After giving his original answer, he then followed up with more pointed thoughts on his Instagram.

A photo posted by Michael Bradley (@michaelbr4dley) on Jan 28, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

Bradley has played 126 times for the U.S. and has been the Americans’ captain since 2015. A native of New Jersey, he played throughout Europe — in the Netherlands, Germany, England and Italy — before signing with Toronto FC, where he has played for the last three years.

The U.S. team is together for a pair of friendlies, first on Sunday against Serbia and followed by a match with Jamaica on Friday.