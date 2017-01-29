This player just chipped the ball to himself over the goalkeeper to score

Passing accuracy is pretty important in soccer. If you want your team to score goals, you’re gonna need to pass the ball to your teammates.

Unless you’re Sporting Lisbon’s Gelson Martins, that is. Just pop the ball up over the goalkeeper and pass it yourself:

That was Martins’ only goal in Sporting’s 4-2 win over Paços Ferreira on Saturday, but it was a killer. The Portuguese international just flicked the ball over the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Rafael Defendi like it was nothing, recollected the ball and scored. Ice cold.

And can we talk about how little regard Martins had for the goalkeeper there? If you look real closely, you can see Defendi’s life flash before his eyes as he questions all his choices up until that moment.

For 21-year-old Martins, who got his first call-up to the Portugal national team in September, it was just another day in the office. Not bad at all.