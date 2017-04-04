A match was delayed for 6 minutes because this very cute dog was was playing on the field

Soccer is very good. We love watching it and, generally, there’s little better than spending 90 minutes on a good match. But it can be improved … by dogs*.

With that in mind, we go to Halesowen Town in England’s seventh division.

That is six minutes of A Very Good Dog.

He’s so happy and the way his big ears flop around while he runs is perfect. The cuteness is off the charts, plus he shows very good pace, agility and the ability to change direction on a dime. There needs to be a Dog World Cup for him.

So yes, the actual match was probably great, but let’s be real — the dog stole the show.

* This is on account of dogs making everything better.

