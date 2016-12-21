Teams keep forfeiting against this Portuguese club because they’re afraid to get hurt

Looking at Canelas 2010’s record on the season, you’d think there’s a new juggernaut emerging in the Portuguese fourth division. They’ve won 16 of 17 in the league, losing none and drawing one. Unfortunately, there’s something far more sinister at work here. Canelas 2010 have such a spotless record because teams are scared to play against them. Not because Canelas are good, but because they’re literally dangerous.

Per Marca, the Portuguese team is known for “making physical threats towards their opponents in such a manner that they preferred to forfeit than to play.” With several Porto ultras backing the team, they play extremely aggressive and the police and referees reportedly do nothing about it.

Looking at the video evidence, it makes sense why teams would rather forfeit.

Taking a look at their record, Canelas 2010 have more “FC” results than actual score results. FC is an abbreviation for “falta de comparência,” which roughly translate means “failure to appear.” The proof is right there. Multiple teams would rather just not show up take a loss as well as pay a €750 fine, than face Canelas.

It’s craziness! Now, Canelas stand on the verge of being promoted, which is understandable based on the first glance at their record. A closer examination reveals that Canelas 2010 have no business being a team at all, let alone being promoted to the Portuguese third division.