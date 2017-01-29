A team from the fifth division has made a miracle run to the FA Cup round of 16

Sutton United are into the FA Cup round of 16. If you don’t know who Sutton United are, you’re excused. They play in the fifth division, after all. But they’ve made it, thanks to a win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Sutton beat Leeds thanks to a penalty in the 53rd minute. That was the only goal of the match, and Sutton were further helped by an 82nd minute Leeds red card as they added Leeds’ scalp to those of Wimbledon, Cheltenham Town, Dartford and Forest Green Rovers in their run to the round of 16.

When the round of 32 started, Sutton United were already the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup. Not only are they in the fifth division, but they are all the way down in 16th place in the league. They’re out of the Football League and, frankly, not very close to getting promoted into it. In fact, they’re probably thrilled just to be in the fifth division considering that a year ago, they were in the sixth division and just earned promotion last spring.

Sutton’s stadium seats just 5,013, with a mere 765 of those seated. Every one of those places was full when they welcomed Leeds to Gander Green Lane on Sunday and maybe the draw will give them another home match in the next round. It would be fun to see Manchester United or Chelsea or Tottenham make the trip there. But regardless of whether they’re home or away, playing the best or another upstart, Sutton’s round of 16 match will be fun. How can it not when a fifth division team is making a miracle run?