Steven Gerrard officially rejoins Liverpool as academy coach

Steven Gerrard is a member of Liverpool FC again. The club legend has signed on to be an academy coach, bringing him back to the place he spent 28 years before leaving in 2015.

Gerrard has spoken about his desire to coach after his playing career ended and that he would love to be part of Liverpool again, so it is no surprise that he is joining on as an academy coach. This is a move that has been rumored ever since Gerrard’s contract with the LA Galaxy expired in December and now the two sides have agreed to make it happen.

Both Gerrard and Liverpool must be happy with this move. Gerrard will get to return home and learn from some of the better youth coaches in England, as well as from Jurgen Klopp. He may be an incredibly decorated player, but management is another skill and now he needs to be around good teachers. Klopp’s team also plays a style that is different from any Gerrard ever played and one that is increasingly popular around the world so being schooled in a different way will be helpful. Meanwhile, Liverpool gets a club legend back, something that will help strengthen the club and certainly make fans happy. Nobody knows what it’s like to be a Liverpool player better than Gerrard and he’ll get to impart that on the team’s top young players.

Gerrard joined the Liverpool academy when he was seven years old and played for the senior team for 17 years before leaving for the Galaxy in 2015. After two underwhelming years in LA, he decided to call it quits and, as he embarks on the next chapter of his life, will do so at Liverpool. That just feels right.