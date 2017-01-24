Sebastian Giovinco’s agent says they’ve gotten ‘a huge offer from China’

Sebastian Giovinco is the latest player who could make the jump to the Chinese Super League. The Toronto FC player’s agent reportedly said the Italian had “received a huge offer from China” and with the amount of money they’ve been splashing to land players like Carlos Tevez and Oscar, among others, that’s not something that can be dismissed.

“He received a huge offer from China. We need to analyze the situation. But it won’t be easy to make Toronto let him go,” Giovinco’s agent said, according to Tancredi Palmeri.

Giovinco won MLS MVP in 2015 and had a strong case to win the award again in 2016. There is little question that he is the best player in MLS right now and Toronto FC made it all the way to MLS Cup in large part because of his sensational play. They’ll open the 2017 as one of the favorites to win it, as they look to build upon the club’s best-ever season that brought them unprecedented buzz in the city.

Simply put, Giovinco is a huge deal. And now he’s reportedly being lured by China and what we can only assume is big money.

Giovinco was asked about the China rumors on Tuesday and reiterated that he’s happy in Toronto.

Giovinco spoke in English today before China rumour "When I was back in Italy my friends ask me about MLS. I say I am happy, I like it here" pic.twitter.com/YrDHr8nAM8 — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) January 24, 2017

Of course, there is a point where money talks. What type of money China is offering and how much it’d have to be for Giovinco to leave Toronto is anyone’s guess, but it’d be ridiculous to dismiss the potential of his leaving. As long as that crazy money is out there, it’s in play. But Giovinco has said time and time again how much he loves TFC and living in Canada so the Reds definitely have that going for them as they try to keep their star for another run at MLS Cup.